After add two statement stuff query executing take long time as 5 minute?

I work on SQL server 2014 after add two stuff statement to script below

it become very slow

before add two stuff statement it take 28 second for display 500 thousand

now as below script and after add two statement stuff take 5 minutes

so how to solve issue please

execution plan

my script as below :

IF OBJECT_ID('[dbo].[gen]') IS NOT NULL DROP TABLE [dbo].[gen] IF OBJECT_ID('[dbo].[PartAttributes]') IS NOT NULL DROP TABLE [dbo].[PartAttributes] IF OBJECT_ID('dbo.core_datadefinition_Detailes') IS NOT NULL DROP TABLE core_datadefinition_Detailes CREATE TABLE core_datadefinition_Detailes( [ID] [int] IDENTITY(1,1) NOT FOR REPLICATION NOT NULL, [ColumnName] [nvarchar](500) NOT NULL, [ColumnNumber] [int] NOT NULL, CONSTRAINT [PK_Core_DataDefinition_Details] PRIMARY KEY CLUSTERED ( [ID] ASC ) ) insert into core_datadefinition_Detailes([ColumnNumber],[ColumnName]) values (202503,'Product Shape Type'), (1501170111,'Type'), (202504,'Package Family') CREATE TABLE [dbo].[gen]( [TradeCodeControlID] [int] IDENTITY(1,1) NOT NULL, [CodeTypeID] [int] NULL, [RevisionID] [bigint] NULL, [Code] [varchar](20) NULL, [ZPLID] [int] NULL, [ZfeatureKey] [bigint] NULL, ) ON [PRIMARY] GO SET IDENTITY_INSERT [dbo].[gen] ON INSERT [dbo].[gen] ([TradeCodeControlID], [CodeTypeID],[RevisionID], [Code], [ZPLID], [ZfeatureKey]) VALUES (7565, 849774, 307683692, N'8541100050', 4239, 202503) INSERT [dbo].[gen] ([TradeCodeControlID], [CodeTypeID],[RevisionID], [Code], [ZPLID], [ZfeatureKey]) VALUES (7566, 849774, 307683692, N'8541100050', 4239, 202504) INSERT [dbo].[gen] ([TradeCodeControlID], [CodeTypeID],[RevisionID], [Code], [ZPLID], [ZfeatureKey]) VALUES (7567, 849774, 307683692, N'8541100050', 4239, 1501170111) SET IDENTITY_INSERT [dbo].[gen] OFF CREATE TABLE [dbo].[PartAttributes]( [PartID] [int] NOT NULL, [ZfeatureKey] [bigint] NULL, [AcceptedValuesOption_Value] [float] NULL, [FeatureValue] [nvarchar](500) NOT NULL ) ON [PRIMARY] GO INSERT [dbo].[PartAttributes] ([PartID], [ZfeatureKey], [FeatureValue]) VALUES (413989, 202503, N'Discrete') INSERT [dbo].[PartAttributes] ([PartID], [ZfeatureKey], [FeatureValue]) VALUES (413989, 1501170111, N'Zener') INSERT [dbo].[PartAttributes] ([PartID], [ZfeatureKey], [FeatureValue]) VALUES (413989, 202504, N'SOT') SELECT PartID,Code,Co.CodeTypeID,Co.RevisionID,Co.ZPLID,Count(1) as ConCount, stuff(( SELECT '$' + CAST( CP.ColumnName AS VARCHAR(300)) AS [text()] FROM(SELECT distinct d.ColumnName,C.codeTypeId,C.Code,C.ZfeatureKey from gen C inner join core_datadefinitiondetails d with(nolock) on C.ZfeatureKey=d.columnnumber INNER JOIN PartAttributes P on P.partid=PM.partid)CP where CP.codeTypeId=Co.codeTypeId and CP.Code=Co.Code ORDER BY CP.ZfeatureKey FOR XML PATH(''), TYPE ).value('.', 'NVARCHAR(MAX)') , 1, 1, '') as FeatureName, stuff(( SELECT '$' + CAST( CP2.FeatureValue AS VARCHAR(300)) AS [text()] FROM(SELECT distinct P.FeatureValue,C2.codeTypeId,C2.Code,C2.ZfeatureKey FROM gen C2 INNER JOIN PartAttributes P on C2.ZfeatureKey=P.ZfeatureKey)CP2 where CP2.codeTypeId=Co.codeTypeId and CP2.Code=Co.Code ORDER BY CP2.ZfeatureKey FOR XML PATH(''), TYPE ).value('.', 'NVARCHAR(MAX)') , 1, 1, '') as FeatureValue FROM PartAttributes PM INNER JOIN gen Co ON Co.ZfeatureKey = PM.ZfeatureKey Group By PartID,Code,Co.CodeTypeID,Co.RevisionID,Co.ZPLID

expected result

