After add two statement stuff query executing take long time as 5 minute?

I work on SQL server 2014 after add two stuff statement to script below
it become very slow
before add two stuff statement it take 28 second for display 500 thousand
now as below script and after add two statement stuff take 5 minutes
so how to solve issue please
execution plan
my script as below :
IF OBJECT_ID('[dbo].[gen]') IS NOT NULL
DROP TABLE [dbo].[gen]
IF OBJECT_ID('[dbo].[PartAttributes]') IS NOT NULL
DROP TABLE [dbo].[PartAttributes]
IF OBJECT_ID('dbo.core_datadefinition_Detailes') IS NOT NULL
DROP TABLE core_datadefinition_Detailes
CREATE TABLE core_datadefinition_Detailes(
[ID] [int] IDENTITY(1,1) NOT FOR REPLICATION NOT NULL,
[ColumnName] [nvarchar](500) NOT NULL,
[ColumnNumber] [int] NOT NULL,
CONSTRAINT [PK_Core_DataDefinition_Details] PRIMARY KEY CLUSTERED
(
[ID] ASC
)
)
insert into core_datadefinition_Detailes([ColumnNumber],[ColumnName])
values
(202503,'Product Shape Type'),
(1501170111,'Type'),
(202504,'Package Family')
CREATE TABLE [dbo].[gen](
[TradeCodeControlID] [int] IDENTITY(1,1) NOT NULL,
[CodeTypeID] [int] NULL,
[RevisionID] [bigint] NULL,
[Code] [varchar](20) NULL,
[ZPLID] [int] NULL,
[ZfeatureKey] [bigint] NULL,
) ON [PRIMARY]
GO
SET IDENTITY_INSERT [dbo].[gen] ON
INSERT [dbo].[gen] ([TradeCodeControlID], [CodeTypeID],[RevisionID], [Code], [ZPLID], [ZfeatureKey]) VALUES (7565, 849774, 307683692, N'8541100050', 4239, 202503)
INSERT [dbo].[gen] ([TradeCodeControlID], [CodeTypeID],[RevisionID], [Code], [ZPLID], [ZfeatureKey]) VALUES (7566, 849774, 307683692, N'8541100050', 4239, 202504)
INSERT [dbo].[gen] ([TradeCodeControlID], [CodeTypeID],[RevisionID], [Code], [ZPLID], [ZfeatureKey]) VALUES (7567, 849774, 307683692, N'8541100050', 4239, 1501170111)
SET IDENTITY_INSERT [dbo].[gen] OFF
CREATE TABLE [dbo].[PartAttributes](
[PartID] [int] NOT NULL,
[ZfeatureKey] [bigint] NULL,
[AcceptedValuesOption_Value] [float] NULL,
[FeatureValue] [nvarchar](500) NOT NULL
) ON [PRIMARY]
GO
INSERT [dbo].[PartAttributes] ([PartID], [ZfeatureKey], [FeatureValue]) VALUES (413989, 202503, N'Discrete')
INSERT [dbo].[PartAttributes] ([PartID], [ZfeatureKey], [FeatureValue]) VALUES (413989, 1501170111, N'Zener')
INSERT [dbo].[PartAttributes] ([PartID], [ZfeatureKey], [FeatureValue]) VALUES (413989, 202504, N'SOT')
SELECT PartID,Code,Co.CodeTypeID,Co.RevisionID,Co.ZPLID,Count(1) as ConCount,
stuff(( SELECT '$' + CAST( CP.ColumnName AS VARCHAR(300)) AS [text()]
FROM(SELECT distinct d.ColumnName,C.codeTypeId,C.Code,C.ZfeatureKey from gen C
inner join core_datadefinitiondetails d with(nolock) on C.ZfeatureKey=d.columnnumber
INNER JOIN PartAttributes P on P.partid=PM.partid)CP
where CP.codeTypeId=Co.codeTypeId and CP.Code=Co.Code
ORDER BY CP.ZfeatureKey
FOR XML PATH(''), TYPE
).value('.', 'NVARCHAR(MAX)')
, 1, 1, '') as FeatureName,
stuff(( SELECT '$' + CAST( CP2.FeatureValue AS VARCHAR(300)) AS [text()]
FROM(SELECT distinct P.FeatureValue,C2.codeTypeId,C2.Code,C2.ZfeatureKey FROM gen C2
INNER JOIN PartAttributes P on C2.ZfeatureKey=P.ZfeatureKey)CP2
where CP2.codeTypeId=Co.codeTypeId and CP2.Code=Co.Code
ORDER BY CP2.ZfeatureKey
FOR XML PATH(''), TYPE
).value('.', 'NVARCHAR(MAX)')
, 1, 1, '') as FeatureValue
FROM
PartAttributes PM
INNER JOIN gen Co ON Co.ZfeatureKey = PM.ZfeatureKey Group By PartID,Code,Co.CodeTypeID,Co.RevisionID,Co.ZPLID
expected result