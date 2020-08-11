After activating firewall of remote server I can not login with ssh

Hello,

On ubuntu 16 I have php/laravel app installed under appache .

I have firewall inactive and I decided to activate it and rebooted the OS

sudo ufw status numbered Status: inactive root@ubuntu-server/app# sudo ufw default deny incoming Default incoming policy changed to 'deny' (be sure to update your rules accordingly) root@ubuntu-server/app# sudo ufw default allow outgoing Default outgoing policy changed to 'allow' (be sure to update your rules accordingly) root@ubuntu-server/app# sudo ufw status numbered Status: inactive root@ubuntu-server/app# sudo ufw status verbose Status: inactive root@ubuntu-server/app# reboot Connection to NNN.NNN.NN.NN closed by remote host. Connection to NNN.NNN.NN.NN closed.

But after that I can not to log unto the system with ssh:

ssh root@NNN.NNN.NN.NN ssh: connect to host NNN.NNN.NN.NN port 22: Connection timed out

If my commands were invalid and if there is a way to enter into it now ?

I can not enter into the system with ssh but also in the browser site is not opened.

Looks like problems on restarting. That is Ubuntu under Digital Ocean and I have access to Digital Ocean account.

Which steps have i to tale to fix server ?

Thanks!