After 30 August, why website traffic is dropping every day?

hello guys…
My website traffic is dropping day by day. I concern about it. Anybody give me any solution to website traffic?
Is it dropping in traffic, or is it dropping in rank? Those are two different concepts.
hi, m_hutley
first troped traffic, and after dropping in rank.
post hoc ergo propter hoc. Focus on the traffic then.
Have you changed anything on your site recently? Taken down a page?
Have you been monitoring your referrers? Was someone pointing traffic at your domain and has stopped doing so?
Has your bounce rate suddenly started climbing? If so, what page are they bouncing off of?
thank you sir