Advice on e-commerce site for SW downloads

I want to create a little e-commerce site for SW download.

At the moment I think I could have about 100 transactions at month.

Which are the options?

I read of some managed WP + WooCommerce hosting.

I have no experience with WP+ Woo managed plans offered… Is it possible to make it interact with some custom PHP scripts (like modifying the download file for each customer request and so on)?

Other good e-commerce solutions for this task?

I suppose another option could be a VPS system, but should I install and manage it entirely? Maybe, at least at the beginning, it’s better I leave some tasks to a managed solution…