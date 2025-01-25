Advice on API

I use a service called bluecartapi it has 2 seperate endpoints one for item search and one for product details. User searches and gets items then clicks item and a seperate Api loads to show product description. I don’t want to load a second api request every product because it takes too long. How can I preload all item product displays then use it in the loop that has a button to open product details. Other data is used in $_GET but the description is very long. I can try a session, get the correct product describing from JSON, reds seems like overkill
How long does it take? Is it actually slow or are you hesitant on the number of requests?
Generally I would advise to just use separate requests for the details but then cache those, rather than trying to cross streams. That just leads to a form of coupling you shouldn’t want to deal with [long term].