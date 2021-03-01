Advice on API development

Hi,

I would like to develop some API to give access to a software I’m working on.

The software structure is the following:

I’ve got some clients and for each of them I use separated databases, each client has access to a private area as administrator but also each client can create some regular user profiles and they can also access their private area.

Each website has his subdomain for example:

site1.website.com

site2.website.con

And I use the first part of the subdomain to load the right database for each subdomain.

What is the best way to create an api that can deal with each website? Many thanks