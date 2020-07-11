Advancing in FTP small connection system through PHP

<?php require_once 'config.php'; require_once 'functions.php'; // Ftp connection $ftp_connection = ftp_connect($ftp_host) or die("Couldn't connect to $ftp_host"); ftp_login($ftp_connection, $ftp_user, $ftp_pass); ftp_pasv($ftp_connection, true); $local_dir = $_SERVER["DOCUMENT_ROOT"].'/all/clevertechie/ftptransfer/baseurl/'; $remote_server_dir = "/ftptransfer/here"; $files = clean_scandir($local_dir); // pre_r($files); echo $ftp_connection !== FALSE ? 'Connected' : "Couldn't connect"; echo "</br>"; for ($i=0; $i<count($files) ; $i++) { $files_on_server = ftp_nlist($ftp_connection, $remote_server_dir); // pre_r($files_on_server);die; if (!in_array("$files[$i]",$files_on_server)) { // upload images/files to the remote server if(ftp_put($ftp_connection, "$remote_server_dir/$files[$i]", "$local_dir/$files[$i]",FTP_BINARY)){ echo "Succesfully uploaded $files[$i]"; echo "<br>"; }else { echo "There was a problem while uploading a file"; echo "<br>"; } }else { echo "$files[$i] exists"; echo "<br>"; } } ftp_close($ftp_connection);

Above code works fine what it is intended for.

But this part →

$local_dir = $_SERVER["DOCUMENT_ROOT"].'/all/clevertechie/ftptransfer/baseurl/';

I want the local directory also to be fetched up through PHP and FTP. How should I accomplish this?

Both the source and destination are on the same server and on the same FTP connection.

I tried something like this →