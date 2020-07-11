Advancing in FTP small connection system through PHP

<?php
require_once 'config.php';
require_once 'functions.php';


// Ftp connection
$ftp_connection = ftp_connect($ftp_host) or die("Couldn't connect to $ftp_host");
ftp_login($ftp_connection, $ftp_user, $ftp_pass);
ftp_pasv($ftp_connection, true);

$local_dir = $_SERVER["DOCUMENT_ROOT"].'/all/clevertechie/ftptransfer/baseurl/';
$remote_server_dir = "/ftptransfer/here";

$files = clean_scandir($local_dir);
// pre_r($files);
echo $ftp_connection !== FALSE ? 'Connected' : "Couldn't connect";
echo "</br>";

for ($i=0; $i<count($files) ; $i++) {
	$files_on_server = ftp_nlist($ftp_connection, $remote_server_dir);
	// pre_r($files_on_server);die;
	if (!in_array("$files[$i]",$files_on_server)) {
		// upload images/files to the remote server
		if(ftp_put($ftp_connection, "$remote_server_dir/$files[$i]", "$local_dir/$files[$i]",FTP_BINARY)){
			echo "Succesfully uploaded $files[$i]";
			echo "<br>";
		}else {
			echo "There was a problem while uploading a file";
			echo "<br>";
		}
	}else {
		echo "$files[$i] exists";
		echo "<br>";
	}
}

ftp_close($ftp_connection);

Above code works fine what it is intended for.

But this part →

$local_dir = $_SERVER["DOCUMENT_ROOT"].'/all/clevertechie/ftptransfer/baseurl/';

I want the local directory also to be fetched up through PHP and FTP. How should I accomplish this?
Both the source and destination are on the same server and on the same FTP connection.

I tried something like this →

$local_dir_url = "/ftptransfer/baseurl";
$local_dir = ftp_nlist($ftp_connection, $local_dir_url);
$remote_server_dir = "/ftptransfer/here";