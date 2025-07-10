Advanced Techniques for Handling Asynchronous Deadlocks in .NET Microservices?

Hi all,

I’m dealing with some complex asynchronous deadlock issues in a distributed .NET microservices architecture.

Despite using ConfigureAwait(false) extensively, some async calls still seem to cause thread starvation or deadlocks, especially when interacting with legacy synchronous APIs or third-party libraries.

Has anyone faced similar challenges? What advanced patterns or tools do you use to diagnose and resolve these async deadlocks in production environments?

Also, how do you handle async context propagation across microservice boundaries without introducing locking bottlenecks or context loss?

I’m part of the development team at Eminence Technology working on scalable blockchain-related services, and would appreciate insights from anyone who’s dealt with this in large-scale .NET systems.

Thanks!