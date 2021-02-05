Advanced CSS, How to center exactly this font-awesome 4 animation?

Is there someone really good in CSS that can fix this? Thanks!

I made a codepen:

You can only see the animation if you disable CORS. There are add ons that can do that.
Or if you are on Linux, you can use those flags on Crrome:
google-chrome --disable-web-security --user-data-dir=~/tmp/chrome

The problem:
There are 2 animations. One using pure font-awesome 4. Another, using a small change inspired from font-awesome 5. See the rotate(1turn) instead of rotate(359deg). I have an optical impression that the solution with 1turn is slightly better. But it still has a little of shifting.

In firefox and Edge, the shifting is stronger.

But if you add transform: scale(5,5), you can see that the center of all circles are not centered. They move slightly. Like if the rotation was not properly centered.

I observed that this icon depends on em. And maybe this em is different between browsers.

The center of each black circle should remain at a fixed position.

Do you know why this happens and do you have a fix?

It is not possible to see how it is in font awesome 5 because that specific icon was removed and replaced by other graphical ideas.

Hi there tvilmart,

it might be helpful if we could see the
actual code that goes in here…

.fa-spinner:before {
    content: "";
}

…rather than that strange symbol. :winky:

It’s probably similar to this - \fxxxx

coothead

Thanks for the help.
.fa-spinner:before{content:"\f110"}
from the free version of font awesome that we use and that is fully open source.
The code refers to the font files. ANd you need to disable CORS.

Sorry I’m not doing that but is there any chance you can put the demo online so we can see the actual icons you are using and will be easier to debug? :slight_smile:

In the next answer, I could publish the demo online.

Just curious. Why you do not want to install a CORS-disabling add-on?

It is quite hard to serve a webserver on the whole planet. Even on azure cloud, you need several things, CDN, storage site, etc.

Thierry

I just found an online demo that is full without extra add ons. Howver, my codepen is better becuase it uses turn(1) instead of 359deg with a clear visual improvement.
Just look for that element and yo uwill see it has the defect. the bottom circle does not have a constant center. You will need to edid the keyframes iwth the turn(1).

class=“fa fa-spinner fa-pulse fa-3x fa-fw margin-bottom”

https://fontawesome.com/v4.7.0/examples/