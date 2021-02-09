Advanced CSS, How to center exactly this font-awesome 4 animation?

Hi there tvilmart,
the problem with the ‘fontawesome thingy’
is that it is not actually circular but about
3.66% higher than it is wide.
Here is an example - ( 224 x 232 )
Would you like me to attempt a SVG alternative?
coothead
Hi there tvilmart,
the problem with the ‘fontawesome thingy’
is that it is not actually circular but about
3.66% higher than it is wide.
Here is an example - ( 224 x 232 )
Would you like me to attempt a SVG alternative?
coothead
@coothead is really an SVG fan hehe. I’m trying to get my head wrapped around them, but haven’t used them yet…least, not much. Dunno why I’m afraid of them lol
Thanks for backing me up
Hi there tvilmart,
I had nothing better to do, so I coded
a svg example for you to test. The
attached zip contain all the very simple
code files that you will need.
tvilmart.zip (1.6 KB)
It is a lot smaller than the file size of the…
fontawesome.min.css - ( 12.3 kB ).
…and, of course, the svg is rock solid.
coothead
…for those who may not want to download
the zip file, the result may be viewed here…
Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/MWbezPj
coothead
Beautiful
I forgot to mention that it was the large circle at the
top that was causing the problem for FontAwesome.
It’s creators probably did not test it carefully enough.
Is it possible that FontAwesome would rectify it if
they were informed?
Probably not.
coothead
Thanks for the help. OK I understand my 19.7px was only good for my set up I will remove it.
Can you please fix the svg solution link so that the centers of the circles remain at a constant position? They do not in firefox or chrome that I tried.
By the way, inline svg is really good because the element is not rendered before the image is loaded.
I am not seeing any problems in Firefox or Chrome
browsers testing on Windows 7 and Linux Mint.
Here is my test example…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/LYbZvrv
…but at 77 years of age and needing glasses to
read everything, my eyes may well be decieving me.
coothead
Looks fine to me in Mac Chrome and Firefox also.
Perhaps, then, @tvilmart’s problem is a shaking screen.
Further reading:-
How to Fix a Shaking Computer Screen
…or, if not then - on second thoughts - I am not going
to go down that route.
coothead
Sorry to criticize. It is nice you helped me with that SVG.
But I just report the facts. I tested on debian and windows in firefox and chrome, and same defect.
The center of the circles move to the left. It is more visible for the bottom circle.
Maybe 1 or 2 mm.
if you open the svg, the circle at 2 o clock does not have good alignment with 4 oclock.
You’re perfectly free to criticise and I have absolutely
no problem with that.
The facts that you report though, have not as yet, been
confirmed by anyone else whereas @PaulOB and I
have affirmed that all is well.
I put a large version with a centre point online, have you
visited it yet?
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/LYbZvrv
Of course, the bottom line is not what you see but what
the visitors to you site see. As things presently stand the
svg method would work well for them.
As a matter of interest, the eight smaller circle’s centres
were positioned precisely on a now hidden larger circle
using trigonometry.
coothead
I have to say that it is much better than the font-awesome version. And svg is neutral with zooming.
But I have young eyes. And myopia makes me as good as a mole to see tiny things.
The svg is very good. But I know it is not an optical illusion that the circles move a little. I can see it by putting a mouse in the middle of the bottom circle.
And it feels like a defect because I do see it. I will have to open this svg in gimp and maybe I can analyze the angles.
Or maybe an uneven amount of pixels makes an assymetry as Paul said before.
Edit:
The only thing I see is a move when the bottom circle changes from cirlce 6:00 to circle 5:00 with a reference of the big circle at 12:00, if you freeze the image with the big circle at the top (12:00 and name it 12:00). And the big circle is clearly close to one circle in the non moving svg, this you should be able to see yourself.
If you study Leonardo Da Vici, extreme symmetry is important in art.
@coothead my eyes get deceived too sometimes. Now me being at 38 even lol
Eventually, I think I can see that the centre of the big circle doesn’t quite match the centre of the smaller circles when it is on top. Whether that is a rounding error on the rotation or the centre is out a little bit I’m not sure without further testing.
It looks much much better than your font version and its not something I would ever notice in the real world. Indeed I tend to turn off anything spinny
I’m just finished for the night but I will look again tomorrow unless @coothead wants to jump in again
One interesting approach would be to put the svg in a mathematical equation. And the generate the svg.
OR really fine tune the angle in a software.
Hi there tvilmart,
Well, your myopia convinced to take another look at
my svg code values and I pleased to say that your
mole eyes did not deceive you.
The largest circle…
<circle cx="184.1177" cy="56.1177" r="25.5" fill="#808080"/>
…needs to be replaced with this…
<circle cx="191.88225" cy="56.1177" r="25.5" fill="#808080"/>
Just open the spin-icon.svg in your text editor to do this.
I have also edited the my two codepens to reflect the edit.
Let me know if it now works OK for your perceptive vision.
coothead
I did use trigonometry to calculate the
NE, SE, SW and NW positions and as
indicated in my previous post made a
total cock-up of the NE one.
coothead