Advanced CSS, How to center exactly this font-awesome 4 animation?

Interesting thanks. Yes the line-height affected the result.
It looks 99% perfect with the solution I described, both with scale and without. The scale transform does not seem to affect the result. Only how clear it becomes to the eye.
However, If you zoom in in the browser, or if you zoom out, then the defect comes again and is accentuated. And at a certain zoom level, one can adjust the hight where I have put 19.7px, and adjusting it it becomes good again.
it seems that zooming in or out forces the font to look different.
Why does this happen and do you have a fix?
Note that certain things in the animation use the em unit. But I think I have overriden them, but I am not sure.
I’ll have another look a bit later when I have some spare time but you can’t really control the browser zoom. It’s not meant to be 100% perfect when you zoom as pixels will be rounded up or down so there can never be a perfect fit. (Most users zoom a page so that they can read the text and don’t really care about the display so much. I know of few people who actually have the site zoomed at all times unless it was by accident ;))
There’s little you can do about controlling zoom other than not relying on pixel perfection. Sometimes changing things a little can help but its more a matter of trial and error and what works in one browser often breaks it in another.
Sometimes you just have to let go
Or use an svg image as your loader and not a font
I use the zoom all the time. Even on this forum, I am more confortable with bigger text.
Yes 99% perfect is enough. But with zooming it is far from 99% perfect. maybe 80%.
What is strange is that any zoomed state can be fixed by chainging the height.
Using svg could work. It is probably the best. I know how to make svg images in gimp. But it would take me lots of time to learn svg animations.
The problem with fonts is that they are made with space around the glyphs and you get a half-leading on top and bottom but depending on the glyph you may have 3px at the top and 2px at the bottom meaning that when you spin it you are a pixel out at opposite ends. There is also the issue of line-height and if you have a an odd px line-height then you don’t have an exact middle. That is all then compounded when you zoom and pixels get rounded up and down but not all at the same rate.
It’s bouncing around like mad for me (mac Chrome) which is due to the 19.7px size you added instead of 20px as it should be. That will most likely get rounded down to 19px or if the browsers is doing sub pixel aliasing it still won’t be 20px. They two on the right look perfect to me if I change it to 20px and set the line-height to 20px (the first one use inline-block and still makes a concentric circle). You really want the line-height to be the same size as the spinner.
The old codepen example of mine looks more or less perfect.
If I make those changes to your pen then this looks perfect for all 3 in my Chrome Mac.
You need to look at the red circle to see whether it moves or not. As I said before when the element is rotated in steps a previous little dot overlays another dot but the dots aren’t placed at the same exact points in the circle (and get bigger) so you get a little side to side appearance but this is nothing to do with it being off centre. If I zoom it still looks good. This may be helped by the display on the mac of course.
You can use much the same code as you already have as you are spinning the whole thing and not animating the paths of the svg.
I’d probably go with some css solutions like these.
Yes so am I at 68 years old and need glasses to read everything but when I zoom to read I just zoom the text and not the whole page because I want bigger text only and not bigger everything else
Hi there tvilmart,
the problem with the ‘fontawesome thingy’
is that it is not actually circular but about
3.66% higher than it is wide.
Here is an example - ( 224 x 232 )
Would you like me to attempt a SVG alternative?
coothead
@coothead is really an SVG fan hehe. I’m trying to get my head wrapped around them, but haven’t used them yet…least, not much. Dunno why I’m afraid of them lol
Thanks for backing me up
Hi there tvilmart,
I had nothing better to do, so I coded
a svg example for you to test. The
attached zip contain all the very simple
code files that you will need.
It is a lot smaller than the file size of the…
fontawesome.min.css - ( 12.3 kB ).
…and, of course, the svg is rock solid.
coothead
…for those who may not want to download
the zip file, the result may be viewed here…
Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/MWbezPj
coothead
Beautiful
I forgot to mention that it was the large circle at the
top that was causing the problem for FontAwesome.
It’s creators probably did not test it carefully enough.
Is it possible that FontAwesome would rectify it if
they were informed?
Probably not.
coothead
Thanks for the help. OK I understand my 19.7px was only good for my set up I will remove it.
Can you please fix the svg solution link so that the centers of the circles remain at a constant position? They do not in firefox or chrome that I tried.
By the way, inline svg is really good because the element is not rendered before the image is loaded.
I am not seeing any problems in Firefox or Chrome
browsers testing on Windows 7 and Linux Mint.
Here is my test example…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/LYbZvrv
…but at 77 years of age and needing glasses to
read everything, my eyes may well be decieving me.
coothead
Looks fine to me in Mac Chrome and Firefox also.
Perhaps, then, @tvilmart’s problem is a shaking screen.
Further reading:-
…or, if not then - on second thoughts - I am not going
to go down that route.
coothead
Sorry to criticize. It is nice you helped me with that SVG.
But I just report the facts. I tested on debian and windows in firefox and chrome, and same defect.
The center of the circles move to the left. It is more visible for the bottom circle.
Maybe 1 or 2 mm.
if you open the svg, the circle at 2 o clock does not have good alignment with 4 oclock.
You’re perfectly free to criticise and I have absolutely
no problem with that.
The facts that you report though, have not as yet, been
confirmed by anyone else whereas @PaulOB and I
have affirmed that all is well.
I put a large version with a centre point online, have you
visited it yet?
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/LYbZvrv
Of course, the bottom line is not what you see but what
the visitors to you site see. As things presently stand the
svg method would work well for them.
As a matter of interest, the eight smaller circle’s centres
were positioned precisely on a now hidden larger circle
using trigonometry.
coothead
I have to say that it is much better than the font-awesome version. And svg is neutral with zooming.
But I have young eyes. And myopia makes me as good as a mole to see tiny things.
The svg is very good. But I know it is not an optical illusion that the circles move a little. I can see it by putting a mouse in the middle of the bottom circle.
And it feels like a defect because I do see it. I will have to open this svg in gimp and maybe I can analyze the angles.
Or maybe an uneven amount of pixels makes an assymetry as Paul said before.
Edit:
The only thing I see is a move when the bottom circle changes from cirlce 6:00 to circle 5:00 with a reference of the big circle at 12:00, if you freeze the image with the big circle at the top (12:00 and name it 12:00). And the big circle is clearly close to one circle in the non moving svg, this you should be able to see yourself.
If you study Leonardo Da Vici, extreme symmetry is important in art.