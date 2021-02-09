Advanced CSS, How to center exactly this font-awesome 4 animation?

The problem with fonts is that they are made with space around the glyphs and you get a half-leading on top and bottom but depending on the glyph you may have 3px at the top and 2px at the bottom meaning that when you spin it you are a pixel out at opposite ends. There is also the issue of line-height and if you have a an odd px line-height then you don’t have an exact middle. That is all then compounded when you zoom and pixels get rounded up and down but not all at the same rate.

The animation to the extreme right looks perfect.

It’s bouncing around like mad for me (mac Chrome) which is due to the 19.7px size you added instead of 20px as it should be. That will most likely get rounded down to 19px or if the browsers is doing sub pixel aliasing it still won’t be 20px. They two on the right look perfect to me if I change it to 20px and set the line-height to 20px (the first one use inline-block and still makes a concentric circle). You really want the line-height to be the same size as the spinner.

The old codepen example of mine looks more or less perfect.

If I make those changes to your pen then this looks perfect for all 3 in my Chrome Mac.

You need to look at the red circle to see whether it moves or not. As I said before when the element is rotated in steps a previous little dot overlays another dot but the dots aren’t placed at the same exact points in the circle (and get bigger) so you get a little side to side appearance but this is nothing to do with it being off centre. If I zoom it still looks good. This may be helped by the display on the mac of course.

But it would take me lots of time to learn svg animations.

You can use much the same code as you already have as you are spinning the whole thing and not animating the paths of the svg.

I’d probably go with some css solutions like these.

https://matejkustec.github.io/SpinThatShit/

I am more confortable with bigger text.

Yes so am I at 68 years old and need glasses to read everything but when I zoom to read I just zoom the text and not the whole page because I want bigger text only and not bigger everything else