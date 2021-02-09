Advanced CSS, How to center exactly this font-awesome 4 animation?

Hi,
I must admit I wouldn’t notice the wobble even when zoomed very large as most of it seems to be an optical illusion in some respects. The dots are not perfectly spaced and are different sizes so that you think they are wobbling more than they do. When they are rotated the individual dots are not rotated to the exact centre of the next dot so you get a wobble effect. If you didn’t animate in steps it would be less obvious.
However saying all that I do notice a slight wobble on the :before element when rotated and it moves a pixel up and left as it rotates. I think you need to set a width that matches the font-size and use inline-flex instead of inline-block as it is more reliable.
e.g.
.div1 .fa-stack{
display:inline-flex;
width:20px;
height:20px;
}
If you add a background to the :before element it is easier to see when it rotates perfectly.
.fa:before{
border-radius:50%;
background:red;
}
I have put a demo here with the above in place and the page scaled.
As you can see the red circle which is spinning does not wobble at all.
Hope that’s of some use