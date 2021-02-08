Advanced CSS, How to center exactly this font-awesome 4 animation?

Is there someone really good in CSS that can fix this? Thanks!

I made a codepen:



You can only see the animation if you disable CORS. There are add ons that can do that.

Or if you are on Linux, you can use those flags on Crrome:

google-chrome --disable-web-security --user-data-dir=~/tmp/chrome

The problem:

There are 2 animations. One using pure font-awesome 4. Another, using a small change inspired from font-awesome 5. See the rotate(1turn) instead of rotate(359deg). I have an optical impression that the solution with 1turn is slightly better. But it still has a little of shifting.

In firefox and Edge, the shifting is stronger.

But if you add transform: scale(5,5), you can see that the center of all circles are not centered. They move slightly. Like if the rotation was not properly centered.

I observed that this icon depends on em. And maybe this em is different between browsers.

The center of each black circle should remain at a fixed position.

Do you know why this happens and do you have a fix?

It is not possible to see how it is in font awesome 5 because that specific icon was removed and replaced by other graphical ideas.