Advanced CSS, How to center exactly this font-awesome 4 animation?

HTML & CSS
#1

Is there someone really good in CSS that can fix this? Thanks!

I made a codepen:

You can only see the animation if you disable CORS. There are add ons that can do that.
Or if you are on Linux, you can use those flags on Crrome:
google-chrome --disable-web-security --user-data-dir=~/tmp/chrome

The problem:
There are 2 animations. One using pure font-awesome 4. Another, using a small change inspired from font-awesome 5. See the rotate(1turn) instead of rotate(359deg). I have an optical impression that the solution with 1turn is slightly better. But it still has a little of shifting.

In firefox and Edge, the shifting is stronger.

But if you add transform: scale(5,5), you can see that the center of all circles are not centered. They move slightly. Like if the rotation was not properly centered.

I observed that this icon depends on em. And maybe this em is different between browsers.

The center of each black circle should remain at a fixed position.

Do you know why this happens and do you have a fix?

It is not possible to see how it is in font awesome 5 because that specific icon was removed and replaced by other graphical ideas.

#2

Hi there tvilmart,

it might be helpful if we could see the
actual code that goes in here…

.fa-spinner:before {
    content: "";
}

…rather than that strange symbol. :winky:

It’s probably similar to this - \fxxxx

coothead

#4

Thanks for the help.
.fa-spinner:before{content:"\f110"}
from the free version of font awesome that we use and that is fully open source.
The code refers to the font files. ANd you need to disable CORS.

#5

Sorry I’m not doing that but is there any chance you can put the demo online so we can see the actual icons you are using and will be easier to debug? :slight_smile:

#6

In the next answer, I could publish the demo online.

Just curious. Why you do not want to install a CORS-disabling add-on?

It is quite hard to serve a webserver on the whole planet. Even on azure cloud, you need several things, CDN, storage site, etc.

Thierry

#7

I just found an online demo that is full without extra add ons. However, my codepen is better because it uses turn(1) instead of 359deg with a clearly perceptible visual improvement, though incomplete.

Just look for that element with the class and you will see it has the defect. the bottom circle does not have a constant center. You will need to edit the keyframes rule with “turn(1)”.
class=“fa fa-spinner fa-pulse fa-3x fa-fw margin-bottom”

https://fontawesome.com/v4.7.0/examples/

#8

Hi,

I must admit I wouldn’t notice the wobble even when zoomed very large as most of it seems to be an optical illusion in some respects. The dots are not perfectly spaced and are different sizes so that you think they are wobbling more than they do. When they are rotated the individual dots are not rotated to the exact centre of the next dot so you get a wobble effect. If you didn’t animate in steps it would be less obvious.

However saying all that I do notice a slight wobble on the :before element when rotated and it moves a pixel up and left as it rotates. I think you need to set a width that matches the font-size and use inline-flex instead of inline-block as it is more reliable.

e.g.

.div1 .fa-stack{
  display:inline-flex;
  width:20px;
  height:20px;
}

If you add a background to the :before element it is easier to see when it rotates perfectly.

.fa:before{
  border-radius:50%;
  background:red;
}

I have put a demo here with the above in place and the page scaled.

As you can see the red circle which is spinning does not wobble at all.

Hope that’s of some use :slight_smile:

#9

Many thanks. I need time to study this.

Note that certains browser have more problems, edge is the worse.

1 Like
#10

I did some interesting observations.

With your solution, and a height of 19.7px, the animation becomes much better, almost 99% perfect. See the codepen I sent, I updated it.

I had to use a scale(20) to decide that 19.7px was better than 19.75px. But its very hard to see.

You will see the red disk is not centered any more but the animation become centered. It is like if it cancells the shifting and applies it to the containing rectangle, in a relative mirroring effect. I observed that width cahnged nothing. height accentuates, and I found a sort of threshold.

I will experiment more. Then I will contact font-awsome to put back their animation in their lot. Maybe this lack of centing is why they removed it in the version 5.

It really feels like a defect in Edge with strong shifting.

#11

I am impressed you were able to fix this. I was very confused by this CSS.

Why does inline-flex work better than inline block?
Why did you not want to use the disable cors add-on?

#12

I send this to fontawesome:

" Hi, there is an animation in font-awesome version 4 that was removed from version 5, called .fa-spinner. It is visible at the link below. It has a defect in that it is not perfectly centered. In certain browsers like edge the defect looks ugly.

I could fix this defect in the codepen below. Maybe the fdefect is why you removed the animation from the version 5. Anyways you ahve the solution now.

https://fontawesome.com/v4.7.0/examples/

The code pen is only visible if you install an add on that disables CORS. There is one in firefox.

The animation to the extreme right looks perfect.

The fix involves:

using turn(1) instead of 359deg

using .fa-stack with a height of 19.7px.

and using fa-stack with a display: inline-flex."