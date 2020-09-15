Adsense in a carousel?

Marketing
#1

Hi there,

Am I allowed to place Adsense ads in a carousel, similar to this:

image
image1546×516 112 KB

I’m wondering if I’m not because it would be classed as hidden content?

Any ideas would be great.

Thanks

#2

I think it would not be allowed, as it would fall foul of Google’s rules that the ad shouldn’t be mistaken for content.

https://support.google.com/adsense/answer/1346295?hl=en-GB#Difficult_to_distinguish_ads_and_content

I suggest you take time to read the full guidance, as there is plenty of information there, and it might save you a lot of time in forum posts asking whether you can do this or that. smile

https://support.google.com/adsense/answer/1346295?hl=en-GB

1 Like
#3

You can use

#4

Welcome to the forums, @garris7949sqag.

On what are you basing your advice? Is there something in the guidelines that I missed?

#5

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.