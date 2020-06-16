Adsense in a carousel?

Hi there,
Am I allowed to place Adsense ads in a carousel, similar to this:
I’m wondering if I’m not because it would be classed as hidden content?
Any ideas would be great.
Thanks
I think it would not be allowed, as it would fall foul of Google’s rules that the ad shouldn’t be mistaken for content.
https://support.google.com/adsense/answer/1346295?hl=en-GB#Difficult_to_distinguish_ads_and_content
I suggest you take time to read the full guidance, as there is plenty of information there, and it might save you a lot of time in forum posts asking whether you can do this or that.
You can use
Welcome to the forums, @garris7949sqag.
On what are you basing your advice? Is there something in the guidelines that I missed?