Admin Page To Authorise New Users

Hey Rpkamp, as discussed earlier, this is the code i’m using for new dealer applications. Please can you confirm how i would go about setting the status to pending? (i appreciate that this is a long way to code but i’m still new to PHP and reading up on OOP in the background)
Thanks in advance.
// Check input errors before inserting in database
if(empty($name_err) && empty($contactno_err) && empty($email_err)){
// Prepare an insert statement
$sql = "INSERT INTO dealerenq (username, password, email, name, companyname, companytype, contactno, toolsowned, vatno) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?)";
if($stmt = mysqli_prepare($con, $sql)){
// Bind variables to the prepared statement as parameters
mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt, "sssssssss", $param_username, $param_password, $param_email, $param_name, $param_companyname, $param_companytype, $param_contactno, $param_toolsowned, $param_vatno);
// Set parameters
$param_username = $username;
$param_password = $password;
$param_email = $email;
$param_name = $name;
$param_companyname = $companyname;
$param_companytype = $companytype;
$param_contactno = $contactno;
$param_toolsowned = $toolsowned;
$param_vatno = $vatno;
// Attempt to execute the prepared statement
if(mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt)){
echo "Record created successfully"; //Redirect to landing page
header("location: index.php");
exit();
} else{
echo "Something went wrong. Please try again later.";
}
}
// Close statement
mysqli_stmt_close($stmt);
}
// Close connection
mysqli_close($con);
}
?>