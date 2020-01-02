Admin Page To Authorise New Users

rpkamp: rpkamp: In general I’d agree, but in this case I think it brings a lot of leverage you wouldn’t get if you tried to stuff it all into one table. Did you read the rest of the this thread? (not scan, read )

I didn’t expound on it before, but you could still use a second table for details without moving data. I do it for logging login attempt details and password change attempt details. It is not a second table I was opposed to, just moving data from table to table.

More specific to what the OP posted and your suggestion. When an “Applicant” registers, at minimum, you would have a person table where you would insert all the information about that person. For the admin, there would be a query that queries the users and persons table for person_id’s NOT IN the users table. Admin now has a list of people that are not users. Admin can now accept or reject the person and add them as a user at which point, the columns needed in the users table is minimal. You could have cases where you want people data but they should not be users.

What I am describing very briefly is known as the “Party Model”. I would highly recommend anyone learning it. It will transform the way you architect databases. The model, done right, is infinity scalable.

Check out the books by Len Silverston “The Data Model Resource Book” volume 1,2 and 3.