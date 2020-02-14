Adjustment of css rule

Hi all,
The following rule is inserting an empty string which is messing with my flexbox layout:
.row:after {
clear: both;
content: '';
display: block;
}
I need to overwrite the rule to get rid of the string just for the section that contains my flexbox layout. My flexbox container div is set to justify-content: space-between; and the above rule is adding extra space.
Can someone tell me how I can do this? I don’t know if I can just override the content: ‘’; part or whether I should override the whole declaration block.
I don’t really understand the purpose of the above block or what impact it will have if I remove it but all I know is that it’s not working with my flexbox.
Would appreciate any advice.