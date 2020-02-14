Adjustment of css rule

gwnh: gwnh: Just with regard to using pixels in the media queries (instead of ems), is there any online resource that lists the pixel dimensions for the different devices?

Don’t even go there:)

There are just too many devices to keep track of and indeed some phones have wider portraits than others have landscape so not only would you have to check for every single phone in portrait view you would have to do the same for landscape view also and your media queries would run into the hundreds if not thousands.

In the end all you are interested in is the width that your design needs to change and not some device that has been invented or may be invented in the future. It is your design that dictates where a break point should appear.

Open your browser desktop wide and then slowly close the width of the browser window. At some point the design will look awkward and need to change (maybe from 3 columns to 2) or be rearranged in some way to fit better. It’s at this point that you set your media query and make the design look better () you can find the screen width from most devtools). Continue this process until the screen width is down to about 320px and you end up with a set of media queries that automatically caters for every device ever invented or invented in the future without needing to know a single thing about their size.

With a fluid design and a few well chosen media queries you have solved responsive design.

Don’t pander to device widths as there is no such thing as a common width and no guarantee that a new phone may be bigger or smaller than a previous version (take the iphone SE for example where screen size got smaller compared to other iphones).

There are some phones bigger than tablets, and there are some tablets bigger than laptops, and some laptops bigger than desktops. Forget about devices and work on what widths your design needs to function best at.