Adjusting Video Controls

Thanks to @coothead, I was able to display my first-ever video on the website I am working on.

While that is really neat, the problem is that my video is only maybe 300px wide but the controls below it are as wide as the container at 640px wide. And this is a problem if someone is on a 320px smartphone!

The code I used is…

<video controls> <source src=''> </video>

It looks like the problem is that the progress bar is too wide and doesn’t match the size of the actual video.

Btw, how do I determine the dimensions of my video? When I use Firefox’s Developer tool all it gives me is the parent video container size.