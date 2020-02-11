Adjusting flexbox section for smaller screens

Hi everyone,

I’ve put together the following flexbox card layout with the image to go on the left (in the grey section) and the content on the right.

https://codepen.io/gwnh/pen/f6ec10a53e5d2e999952620fca59e892

The card spans 100% width of the parent element on larger screens but I’m trying to work out how to get the div that contains the image (ie. .card-img) to appear above the content on smaller screens. I know that I’d use media queries but I don’t know how to adjust the code to turn off flexbox to make this happen.

I wondered if I could get some advice?

Thanks in advance.