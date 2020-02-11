Adjusting flexbox section for smaller screens

When using calc just do it like I showed you with the 2 rules.
flex: 1 1 50%;
flex-basis:calc(50% - .5em);
You don;t need to do anything to the shrink or grow properties. We are just over-riding the flex-basis so that IE11 can understand it. You have to be careful where you use calc if you need to support IE11 as it doesn’t like it when its mixed with shorthand rules.
Older browsers will just ignore flex so as long as you have a reasonable linear type layout that should be enough. I would avoid adding extra rules just to cater for older browsers as they just muddy the waters. For example you could float or use inline-block for flex items to get columns but it doubles the css and is a pain to maintain.
If you use the developer tools and comment out the display:flex rule you will see how it looks in older browsers (you are basically talking older versions of IE anyway which should not be supported as they are security risks). The first thing you would notice when removing flex is that we get a linear layout but that your background image reverts to zero height. Therefore I would ensure the background image had a minimum height to start with and then it would look ok in older browsers.
It is possible to use inline-block for flex-items and get a similar look but its a bit fiddly and in my mind a waste of time unless you have no choice.