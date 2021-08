The reason I decided to move to this script is because the old code based on pure CSS was sorting the items in columns. URL here: Live website

i.e.

1 4 7 2 5 8 3 6 9

With grid CSS (thanks for your help) & JS, the items will appear in the correct order now.

URL here : Dev Website

i.e:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

However Only when I load another JS to “Lazy load” the images, it will add extra height so the items making all of them of the same height. Without this “Lazy load” JS it will work great.

Any hint about what’s happening ?