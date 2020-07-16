Address sent fails ...list_fid%3Fid%3D5 but this works ...list_fid&id=5 how do I get Apache to accept

Making dependent pull down menus in Yii2 PHP.

Onchange the correct data is sent but gets a 404 not found error.

But if I replace mysite/list_fid%3Fid%3D5 with mysite/list_fid&id=5 I get the desired output.

How do I get apache2 to accept the former?

Mint19/Ubuntu server

I’ve tried AllowEncodedSlashes On in the virtual host with no change and rewrite rules apparently don’t work either because I need reserved characters.

I’ve tried a variety of navigators as well to no avail,