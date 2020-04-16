Address sent fails ...list_fid%3Fid%3D5 but this works ...list_fid&id=5 how do I get Apache to accept

#1

Making dependent pull down menus in Yii2 PHP.
Onchange the correct data is sent but gets a 404 not found error.
But if I replace mysite/list_fid%3Fid%3D5 with mysite/list_fid&id=5 I get the desired output.
How do I get apache2 to accept the former?
Mint19/Ubuntu server
I’ve tried AllowEncodedSlashes On in the virtual host with no change and rewrite rules apparently don’t work either because I need reserved characters.
I’ve tried a variety of navigators as well to no avail,

#2

Well for starters, you’re not sending the same string.

%3Fid%3D5 translates as ?id=5 , not &id=5

#3

So what encoding does give & ? I could try that manually and see what happens

#4

& is %26.

image
image800×448 45.5 KB

Hint: URL encoding is mostly just %<Hex Value>

#5

Thanks but no gold. Still get the 404 error with %26

#6

Is it possible to do a rewrite rule %26 to & and %3D to =?

#7

Or get apache2 to accept them?