Addition operation with currencies

Hi,
I need to perform an addition operation for some currencies values. The values are inputted into a table. What I’ve tested so far is:
var millesimal_table_sum = function(){
var sum_expense = 0;
$(".expenses-value").each(function(){
sum_expense += parseFloat($(this).val().replace(/[^0-9]/g, '')) / 100 || 0;
});
$('.total_expenses_table').text('€ '+sum_expense).addClass('font-green-sharp');
}
$('body').on('change', '.expenses-value', function() {
millesimal_table_sum();
});
The problem is if I try to make a sum of the following numbers:
0.12 + 12.34 I get 12.459999999999999 do you know why?