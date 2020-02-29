Addition operation with currencies

#1

Hi,
I need to perform an addition operation for some currencies values. The values are inputted into a table. What I’ve tested so far is:


        var millesimal_table_sum = function(){

            var sum_expense = 0;

            $(".expenses-value").each(function(){

                sum_expense += parseFloat($(this).val().replace(/[^0-9]/g, '')) / 100 || 0;
                
            });

            $('.total_expenses_table').text('€ '+sum_expense).addClass('font-green-sharp');
        
        }

        $('body').on('change', '.expenses-value', function() {
            millesimal_table_sum();
        });

The problem is if I try to make a sum of the following numbers:
0.12 + 12.34 I get 12.459999999999999 do you know why?

#2

Simple answer is that computers use binary arithmetic. It’s fine for integers but when it comes to floating point numbers, the answers aren’t always exact. You just need to round the number to 2 places of decimals.

#3

Hi @gandalf458 thanks for your answer, is it accurate to round numbers for currencies? How do I achieve this? thanks for your help

#4

The best way is to use Martin Fowler’s money pattern. See https://frontstuff.io/how-to-handle-monetary-values-in-javascript