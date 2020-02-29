Addition operation with currencies

Hi,

I need to perform an addition operation for some currencies values. The values are inputted into a table. What I’ve tested so far is:

var millesimal_table_sum = function(){ var sum_expense = 0; $(".expenses-value").each(function(){ sum_expense += parseFloat($(this).val().replace(/[^0-9]/g, '')) / 100 || 0; }); $('.total_expenses_table').text('€ '+sum_expense).addClass('font-green-sharp'); } $('body').on('change', '.expenses-value', function() { millesimal_table_sum(); });

The problem is if I try to make a sum of the following numbers:

0.12 + 12.34 I get 12.459999999999999 do you know why?