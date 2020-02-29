Addition operation with currencies

#1

Hi,
I need to perform an addition operation for some currencies values. The values are inputted into a table. What I’ve tested so far is:


        var millesimal_table_sum = function(){

            var sum_expense = 0;

            $(".expenses-value").each(function(){

                sum_expense += parseFloat($(this).val().replace(/[^0-9]/g, '')) / 100 || 0;
                
            });

            $('.total_expenses_table').text('€ '+sum_expense).addClass('font-green-sharp');
        
        }

        $('body').on('change', '.expenses-value', function() {
            millesimal_table_sum();
        });

The problem is if I try to make a sum of the following numbers:
0.12 + 12.34 I get 12.459999999999999 do you know why?

#2

Simple answer is that computers use binary arithmetic. It’s fine for integers but when it comes to floating point numbers, the answers aren’t always exact. You just need to round the number to 2 places of decimals.

#3

Hi @gandalf458 thanks for your answer, is it accurate to round numbers for currencies? How do I achieve this? thanks for your help

#4

The best way is to use Martin Fowler’s money pattern. See https://frontstuff.io/how-to-handle-monetary-values-in-javascript

#5

I mean… it still doesnt actually solve Pitfall 3 that she outlined in her post…
and OP’s post is almost already following the strategy. take the float value of the string with no monetary separators is equivilant to treating the amount as a whole number of cents, because that regex will strip out the cents separator. As far as I can see, the assumption is that all currency amounts are in euros, so the idea of currency unit/conversion is irrelevant.

sum your expenses using the whole numbers, then divide the total by 100 and round to 2 decimal places.