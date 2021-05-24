Adding to markup with Javascript

I’m starting to learn about Javascript, so bear with me…
I am playing with a gallery/slider JQuery plugin called RoyalSlider. It has a function that returns an object with details about the current slide (example of what it returns below).
Now, what I don’t know how to do is actually spit that content out onto the DOM…
The only function I know of document.write().
I want some dynamic content pulled from the Slider that updates when the slide changes…
Suppose I had:
<div id="royalSlider">
<div class="slide1">
<img> </img>
</div>
<div class="slide2">
<img> </img>
</div>
</div> <!-- end slider -->
<div id="currentSlideDetails">
<p> Dynamically load the details of the current slide here </p>
</div><!-- end slide details -->
An example return for a slider
{thumbnail: "<img width="96" height="72" class="rsTmb" src="htt….com/plugins/royal-slider/img/paintings/t/1.jpg">", animBlocks: false, id: 0, contentAdded: true, images: Array(1), …}
animBlocks: false
appendOnLoaded: false
bigImage: "https://dimsemenov.com/plugins/royal-slider/img/paintings/1.jpg"
caption: w.fn.init [text, prevObject: w.fn.init(1)]
content: w.fn.init [img.rsImg.rsMainSlideImage]
contentAdded: true
holder: w.fn.init [div.rsSlide]
iH: 500
iW: 400
id: 0
image: "https://dimsemenov.com/plugins/royal-slider/img/paintings/700x500/1.jpg"
images: ["https://dimsemenov.com/plugins/royal-slider/img/paintings/700x500/1.jpg"]
isAdded: true
isAppended: true
isBig: false
isLoaded: true
isLoading: false
isRendered: true
loaded: [img]
loadedTriggered: true
numStartedLoad: 1
positionSet: false
sizeReady: true
thumbnail: "<img width="96" height="72" class="rsTmb" src="https://dimsemenov.com/plugins/royal-slider/img/paintings/t/1.jpg">"
videoURL: undefined
__proto__: Object