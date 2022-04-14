Adding text to the sliding doors/panels

HTML & CSS
#1

I do not think I did this right: https://jsfiddle.net/98khsnge/

I added: <div class="sliding-doors"></div>

to the code, not sure if that is needed.

.sliding-doors p {
  position: absolute;
  z-index: 0;
  width: 640px;
  height: 340px;
  top: 0px;
  left: 0px;
  display: flex;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  text-align: center;
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  font-size: 12px;
  color: #00B0FE;
  box-sizing: border-box;
  /*padding:15px;*/
}

.sliding-doors p::after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  top: 0;
  margin: auto;
  /*background: black;*/
  z-index: -1;
  width:640px;
  height:360px;
}

<div class="container">
  <div class="curtain">
    <div class="ratio-keeper">
      <div class="wrap hide">
        <div class="video video-frame"></div>
      </div>
      <div class="sliding-doors">
        <div class="panel-left"></div>
        <div class="panel-right"></div>
        <p>added text here, added text here, added text here,</p>
      </div>

    </div>
  </div>
  <button class="play" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
</div>
#2

Why not? Does it not behave as you expected?

If there is a problem, then please explain what it is, rather than making vague statements and leaving people to guess whether or not there is an actual issue.

You must have had a reason for doing so. Why did you think it was required?

#3

The text is supposed to flow or slide with the curtains and it does not.

I added: <div class="sliding-doors"></div>

so that the text stays attached to the sliding doors.

I did something, or some things wrong or incorrectly.