Adding text to the sliding doors/panels

I do not think I did this right: https://jsfiddle.net/98khsnge/
I added:
<div class="sliding-doors"></div>
to the code, not sure if that is needed.
.sliding-doors p {
position: absolute;
z-index: 0;
width: 640px;
height: 340px;
top: 0px;
left: 0px;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
font-size: 12px;
color: #00B0FE;
box-sizing: border-box;
/*padding:15px;*/
}
.sliding-doors p::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
top: 0;
margin: auto;
/*background: black;*/
z-index: -1;
width:640px;
height:360px;
}
<div class="container">
<div class="curtain">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrap hide">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
<div class="sliding-doors">
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
<p>added text here, added text here, added text here,</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<button class="play" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
</div>