Adding Text To Footer?

I’m trying to add some text in the footer to the left of the buttons. Can’t seem to get the text to appear. Please see the current screen shots:
Thank you
Hi,
Throw the code into a codepen or post full html and css as I can’t really work from screenshots and I’m certainly not going to transcribe code from a screenshot to test
BTW there is no html element called
p3 so don’t make up your own.
I’m guessing that your text is probably hidden below the fold but I work best with code examples when needing to debug.
Ok, here’s the code and a current screen shot. I got things to work by playing around but I’m sure there’s a better way, lol. Thanks.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" />
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="ie=edge" />
<meta
name="description"
content="Welcome to the children's book - Tales From The Glades Of Ballymore. A heartwarming tale of animal adventures in Ireland for your family."
/>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css" />
<title>Welcome Page</title>
</head>
<header>
<h1 class="heading">
Tales From <br>
the <br> Glades of Ballymore
</h1>
</header>
<footer>
<div class="container">
<p class="p3">This site uses cookies.<br>Please read our Privacy Policy and select "Ok" or "No"</p>
<a class="button" href="../welcomeYpage/index.html">Ok</a>
<a class="button1" href="../welcomeNpage/index.html">No</a>
<a class="button2" href="../policyPage/index.html">Privacy Policy</a>
</div>
</div>
</footer>
</html>
/* Reset */
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
/* Main Styling */
html {
font-family: "Georgia", serif;
line-height: 1.4vw;
background: #fffff0;
}
a {
text-decoration: none;
}
/* No Scrollbar*/
body {
-ms-overflow-style: none; /* Internet Explorer 10+ */
scrollbar-width: none; /* Firefox */
}
body::-webkit-scrollbar {
display: none; /* Safari and Chrome */
}
/*Background image using Aspect Ratio method*/
body::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
z-index: -1;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
padding-top: 134.7%;
background-image: url(/imgMaster/map.jpg);
background-size: 100% auto;
max-width: 1500px;
}
/*Animations*/
@keyframes h1-color {
0%,
22%,
78%,
100% {
color: darkgreen;
}
35%,
65% {
color: #a27b16;
}
}
@keyframes button-color {
0%,
22%,
78%,
100% {
color: lightgoldenrodyellow;
}
35%,
65% {
color: #a27b16;
}
}
@keyframes fadein {
from {
opacity: 0;
}
to {
opacity: 1;
}
}
/*Main Elements*/
.heading {
margin: 0;
padding: 10vh 1rem;
font-size: 5rem;
line-height: 1.4;
color: darkgreen;
text-shadow: 1px 5px 5px #333;
animation: h1-color 10s ease 3s infinite normal;
text-align: center;
}
.p3 { font-size: 1.6rem;
line-height: 2rem;
margin: -1vh 4.8vw 0vw 0vw;
font-weight: bold;
color: black;
}
footer {
position: fixed;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: 100%;
background-image: url("/imgMaster/lace-pattern.jpg");
color: white;
text-align: center;
border-top: solid 3px darkgreen;
padding-top: 0vh;
padding-bottom: 0vh;
}
.container {
left: 0;
top: 0;
right: 0;
height: 10vh;
max-width: 1500px;
overflow: auto;
display: flex;
flex-direction: row;
align-items: flex-start;
justify-content: flex-end;
text-align: center;
padding-bottom: 10vh;
padding-top: 3vh;
padding-right: 1vw;
}
.button, .button1, .button2 {
opacity: 0;
font-family: "Georgia", serif;
border: 0px;
border-radius: 15px;
padding: 1.5vh 2vw;
cursor: pointer;
font-size: 1.6rem;
min-width: 15px;
color: lightgoldenrodyellow;
background: darkgreen;
box-shadow: 4px 4px 8px #333;
margin: 1vh .5rem 2vh .5rem;
animation: fadein 0s ease 0s forwards,
button-color 10s ease 3s infinite normal;
}
.button:hover, .button1:hover, .button2:hover {
background: green;
}
Please post the CSS too.
It’s there, @Erik_J: scroll down.
I could scroll???
/OT