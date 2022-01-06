Adding tests to video player code

That test is supposed to check for something that happens when the animationEndHandler() function gets run. Here is that function:

function animationEndHandler(evt) { const animationName = evt.animationName; if (animationName === "initial-fade") { body.classList.remove("initial-fade"); showCover(currentPlayButton); } }

In manageCover we earlier defined body to be document.body. What the event handler does is that it removes initial-fade from document.body.

We need the test to add initial-fade to document.body, and after we simulate animation-end we need to check that initial-fade has been removed from document.body.

The test code that uses the container variable all needs to be removed too.