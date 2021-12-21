Adding tests to video player code

Yes, that is the right failing test.

Now that we have a suitable failing test from having done parts 1 and 3 of the given/when/then structure, we can now do the “when” part.

Normally when writing tests before writing the code, we have the code that we’re writing to turn the test from failing to passing. Here however we are writing the tests after the code has already been written, which results in several complications. One of them is that to confirm the test is a suitable failing test, we need to do the “when” part last, so that we trigger the code to turn the test from a failing test to a passing test.

In this case, we need to have the manageCover code run the showCover() function.

It is the animationEndHandler() function that runs the showCover() function.

function animationEndHandler(evt) { const animationName = evt.animationName; if (animationName === "initial-fade") { body.classList.remove("initial-fade"); showCover(currentPlayButton); } }

How do we run that animationEndHandler() ? It is assigned to the animationend event:

body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);

So to achieve the “when” part of the test that causes the test to go from failing to passing, we just need to trigger the animationend event, and give it the correct “initial-fade” settings so that the showCover function gets run.

To trigger the animationend event with the correct settings, we can use a combination of the information at the following documentation pages: