Adding tests to video player code

2. ☐ init with container property

Good one. That is the first part of a test done. Tests usually consist of three parts that are broken down into cute phrases such as given, when, and then. Given a certain set of starting conditions, when something happens, then something is expected to occur.

We have done a part of the “given” section. We now need to figure out the “then” section, about how are we going to confirm that the test goes right, which will inform us about how after that to achieve the “when” section.

How are we going to confirm that the init did something with the “.play1” container?

Here’s what the init function does with the container:

config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);

We have no way to interrogate the config object, so we can’t confirm anything about it directly in that manner.

What happens to config.containers later on?

function showCover(playButton) { hideAll(config.containers); ... }

The showCover function hides all of the config.containers. The showCover function is run by the animation-end event handler. We can trigger that event to cause the showCover function to run, which will give us a suitable fail for the test, and then a pass.

We need to:

Given that we unhide the “.play1” element and do the manageCover.init thing When we trigger manageCover animation-end event - I’ll get to this later Then we expect that the “.play1” element is hidden.

After we have done part 1 and 3 to achieve a fail state for the test, we will return back to part 2 to get the test to suitably pass.

This is what need to be done now:

unhide “.play1” first

For this first thing we unhide the element at the “.play1” selector. We need to do this before the manageCover.init line. We create a const called container where we use document.querySelector to get the “.play1” element. After doing that we use classList to remove any “hide” class from the element. trigger manageCover in some way to change the hide state of “.play1”. This will be a bit complex. I’ll come back to this after we do part 3 to achieve a fail state for the test. and then expect that “.play1” is hidden.

And after manageCover.init we use a standard testing notation to define an expectation. expect(expected).toBe(actual); expect(actual).toBe(expected); where we use classList to check if the container contains “hide”, and int the actual area we just have true .

When those are done we will have successfully created a failing test, from where we can then make a further update to add the “when” part of the test so that so that the manageCover code is used to make it a passing test.