Adding tests to video player code

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/05aex3s8/
it("with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1"
});
});
});
Good one. That is the first part of a test done. Tests usually consist of three parts that are broken down into cute phrases such as given, when, and then. Given a certain set of starting conditions, when something happens, then something is expected to occur.
We have done a part of the “given” section. We now need to figure out the “then” section, about how are we going to confirm that the test goes right, which will inform us about how after that to achieve the “when” section.
How are we going to confirm that the init did something with the “.play1” container?
Here’s what the init function does with the container:
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
We have no way to interrogate the config object, so we can’t confirm anything about it directly in that manner.
What happens to config.containers later on?
function showCover(playButton) {
hideAll(config.containers);
...
}
The showCover function hides all of the config.containers. The showCover function is run by the animation-end event handler. We can trigger that event to cause the showCover function to run, which will give us a suitable fail for the test, and then a pass.
We need to:
After we have done part 1 and 3 to achieve a fail state for the test, we will return back to part 2 to get the test to suitably pass.
This is what need to be done now:
unhide “.play1” first
For this first thing we unhide the element at the “.play1” selector. We need to do this before the manageCover.init line. We create a const called container where we use document.querySelector to get the “.play1” element. After doing that we use classList to remove any “hide” class from the element.
trigger manageCover in some way to change the hide state of “.play1”. This will be a bit complex. I’ll come back to this after we do part 3 to achieve a fail state for the test.
and then expect that “.play1” is hidden.
And after manageCover.init we use a standard testing notation to define an expectation.
expect(expected).toBe(actual);
expect(actual).toBe(expected);where we use classList to check if the container contains “hide”, and int the actual area we just have
true.
When those are done we will have successfully created a failing test, from where we can then make a further update to add the “when” part of the test so that so that the manageCover code is used to make it a passing test.
What is this supposed to be changed to ?
Because it appears it passes no matter what I put inside here, I have no idea if I am doing this right.
This goes:
Am I writing too much?
Please read.
Then I do this?
Apparently I am doing this all wrong.
This attempt fails: https://jsfiddle.net/tda28zkL/
But as I read you said it is supposed to fail, so I have no idea if I did this right.
I thought after I did a couple of these, I would be able to do the rest without issue, it doesn’t look that way.
I didn’t realize these are difficult to figure out.
I am supposed to replace hide with true?
Seen here:
or, am I supposed to see true in the test area?
or am I supposed to add hide with true?
Seen here:
The classList line doesn’t need that true parameter, that can be removed.
With the expect line, that needs to be the last thing in the
it section.
The
actual part is usually comes first, followed by the
expected. Jasmine docs
The expect line is more like:
expect(actual).toBe(expected);
Here, we replace actual with the classList.contains method to check if the
hide classlist is on the container. That gives a true or false value. When this test is working properly we expect that to be true, so true goes in the expected part.
What am I supposed to do next? https://jsfiddle.net/p97v82wt/
You’ve done the first line of my previous post. Now do the rest of what is said in my previous post.
I thought I was up to this?
- trigger manageCover in some way to change the hide state of “.play1”. This will be a bit complex. I’ll come back to this after we do part 3 to achieve a fail state for the test.
I thought I achieved a fail state.
It says fail in the jsfiddle.
I don’t know what I am up to in post #68
What still needs to be done before I am up to .2?
In the code at https://jsfiddle.net/p97v82wt/ here is what you have done.
The above has been done.
The above has not been done.
The above has been done.
The above has not been done.
From here what am I up to: https://jsfiddle.net/Lej7rfd1/2/
I replaced actual with:
(classList.contains)
And I replaced expected with true.
Am I up to .2 now?
That’s not how the contains method works with classList.
An example of it is at the classList documentaton page where it shows:
console.log(div.classList.contains("foo"));
Get rid of the console wrapper, use container instead of div, and “play1” “hide” instead of foo and that should be about right to use in the actual section.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/dyLkfsp7/
When those are done we will have successfully created a failing test, from where we can then make a further update to add the “when” part of the test so that so that the manageCover code is used to make it a passing test.
Is that the right failing test?
Yes, that is the right failing test.
Now that we have a suitable failing test from having done parts 1 and 3 of the given/when/then structure, we can now do the “when” part.
Normally when writing tests before writing the code, we have the code that we’re writing to turn the test from failing to passing. Here however we are writing the tests after the code has already been written, which results in several complications. One of them is that to confirm the test is a suitable failing test, we need to do the “when” part last, so that we trigger the code to turn the test from a failing test to a passing test.
In this case, we need to have the manageCover code run the showCover() function.
It is the animationEndHandler() function that runs the showCover() function.
function animationEndHandler(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
showCover(currentPlayButton);
}
}
How do we run that animationEndHandler() ? It is assigned to the animationend event:
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);
So to achieve the “when” part of the test that causes the test to go from failing to passing, we just need to trigger the animationend event, and give it the correct “initial-fade” settings so that the showCover function gets run.
To trigger the animationend event with the correct settings, we can use a combination of the information at the following documentation pages:
I don’t know how much of this is good or bad. https://jsfiddle.net/t860sua5/2/
What should be removed, what should stay.
I don’t understand this:
function simulateClick() {
const event = new MouseEvent('click', {
view: window,
bubbles: true,
cancelable: true
});
const cb = document.getElementById('checkbox');
const cancelled = !cb.dispatchEvent(event);
if (cancelled) {
// A handler called preventDefault.
alert("cancelled");
} else {
// None of the handlers called preventDefault.
alert("not cancelled");
}
}
None of that is any use. All of what you added should be removed.
Ahh, well a modified version of the top half of that event code is what we are going to add.
But first, the expect line in your code must move down until it’s at the end of the
it section of code.
Where end means inside of and at the bottom of the function, as opposed to below which means outside of and underneath the function.
What is this being changed to?
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/ukds6jmc/1/
The classList.contains line shouldn’t check for play1. That isn’t what the manageCover code will be changing. Instead the classList.contains line needs to check for the “hide” class instead.
Put all of that event code just before classList.contains line.
After that event code, but before the expect line, also use one of the dispatchEvent lines as is seen in the Event() example documentation.
Lastly, close off the simulateClick function with a closing curly brace, before the expect line. Both the event code and the dispatchEvent should be inside of the simulateClick function.
There are several changes that need to happen to that simulateClick function.
it sections of code, but below the describe line
tidy button to tidy up the formatting of the code
click to be “animationend”
After doing all of that successfully, step number 14 will change the test from being a failing test to a passing test, confirming that the manageCover.init container selector is used by the animationend event to change the state of the container.
I am stuck on 2 things.
Before step 1 do I add
const evt = new Event("look", {"bubbles":true, "cancelable":false});
document.dispatchEvent(evt);
or add only this?
document.dispatchEvent(evt);
Next step 1:
move the simulateClick function so that it’s above the it sections of code, but below the describe line
Doing that gives me an error I do not know how to fix. https://jsfiddle.net/xmbtpykc/
