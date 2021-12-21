Adding tests to video player code

Then I do this?
it("with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
div.classList.remove("hide");
expect(expected).toBe(actual);
});
});
});
Apparently I am doing this all wrong.
This attempt fails: https://jsfiddle.net/tda28zkL/
it("with container property", function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.remove("hide");
expect(expected).toBe(actual);
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1"
});
});
});
But as I read you said it is supposed to fail, so I have no idea if I did this right.
I thought after I did a couple of these, I would be able to do the rest without issue, it doesn’t look that way.
I didn’t realize these are difficult to figure out.