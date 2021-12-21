Adding tests to video player code

#61

This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/38cb654e/1/

describe("init", function() {
  it("init with no parameters", function() {
    const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
    expect(fnCall).toThrow();
  });

This needs to be fixed:

  it("init with container property", function() {
    manageCover.init({
      container: ".container"
    });
  });
});
#62

I don’t understand how this is wrong.

To me it looks correct, maybe because it is not saying failed.

I don’t know why this is wrong.

  it("init with container property", function() {
    manageCover.init({
      container: ".container"
    });
  });
});
#63

That is still wrong as it isn’t what you’ve been asked to do.

None of the init tests need to say that they are init, because that is already achieved by the “init” in the describe section . Remove “init” from the start of the it description. You have been asked many times to make the description just “with no parameters”. Please do that.

#64

This is what you want? https://jsfiddle.net/fh21ysm9/

describe("init", function() {
  it("with no parameters", function() {
    const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
    expect(fnCall).toThrow();
  });
#65

Then this would be this?

Is this still not good?

it("with container property", function() {
    manageCover.init({
      container: ".container"
    });
  });
});
#66

Yes that’s right, the first one is now correct.

  • :white_check_mark: init with no parameters
  • ☐ init with container property
  • init with playButton property
  • init with both container and playButton property
  • addCoverHandler with no parameters
  • addCoverHandler with coverSelector
  • addCoverHandler with handler
  • addCoverHandler with both coverSelector and handler

With that one, the container being referred to is the name to the left of the colon.

The string to the right of the colon needs to refer to the element with a class of play1. That is achieved using “.play1”. You will notice that there is a fullstop to the left of the word play1, which indicates that it is a CSS selector, as opposed to using a # for an id selector, or having nothing there at all for an element selector.

When it is correctly using the play1 selector, we can then move on to the rest of what that test needs to do.

#67

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/05aex3s8/

it("with container property", function() {
    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1"
    });
  });
});
#68

2. ☐ init with container property

Good one. That is the first part of a test done. Tests usually consist of three parts that are broken down into cute phrases such as given, when, and then. Given a certain set of starting conditions, when something happens, then something is expected to occur.

image

We have done a part of the “given” section. We now need to figure out the “then” section, about how are we going to confirm that the test goes right, which will inform us about how after that to achieve the “when” section.

How are we going to confirm that the init did something with the “.play1” container?

Here’s what the init function does with the container:

    config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);

We have no way to interrogate the config object, so we can’t confirm anything about it directly in that manner.

What happens to config.containers later on?

  function showCover(playButton) {
    hideAll(config.containers);
    ...
  }

The showCover function hides all of the config.containers. The showCover function is run by the animation-end event handler. We can trigger that event to cause the showCover function to run, which will give us a suitable fail for the test, and then a pass.

We need to:

  1. Given that we unhide the “.play1” element and do the manageCover.init thing
  2. When we trigger manageCover animation-end event - I’ll get to this later
  3. Then we expect that the “.play1” element is hidden.

After we have done part 1 and 3 to achieve a fail state for the test, we will return back to part 2 to get the test to suitably pass.

This is what need to be done now:

  1. unhide “.play1” first
    For this first thing we unhide the element at the “.play1” selector. We need to do this before the manageCover.init line. We create a const called container where we use document.querySelector to get the “.play1” element. After doing that we use classList to remove any “hide” class from the element.

  2. trigger manageCover in some way to change the hide state of “.play1”. This will be a bit complex. I’ll come back to this after we do part 3 to achieve a fail state for the test.

  3. and then expect that “.play1” is hidden.
    And after manageCover.init we use a standard testing notation to define an expectation. expect(expected).toBe(actual); expect(actual).toBe(expected);where we use classList to check if the container contains “hide”, and int the actual area we just have true.

When those are done we will have successfully created a failing test, from where we can then make a further update to add the “when” part of the test so that so that the manageCover code is used to make it a passing test.

#69

What is this supposed to be changed to ?

Because it appears it passes no matter what I put inside here, I have no idea if I am doing this right.

This goes:
const container = document.querySelector(.play1);

Inside here:

it("with container property", function() {
    manageCover.init({
      const container = document.querySelector(.play1);
    });
  });
});
#70

Am I writing too much?

Please read.

#71

Then I do this?

it("with container property", function() {
    manageCover.init({
      const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
      div.classList.remove("hide");
      expect(expected).toBe(actual);
    });
  });
});

Apparently I am doing this all wrong.

This attempt fails: https://jsfiddle.net/tda28zkL/

  it("with container property", function() {
    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    container.classList.remove("hide");
    expect(expected).toBe(actual);
    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1"
    });
  });
});

But as I read you said it is supposed to fail, so I have no idea if I did this right.

I thought after I did a couple of these, I would be able to do the rest without issue, it doesn’t look that way.

I didn’t realize these are difficult to figure out.

#72

where we use classList to check if the container contains “hide”, and int the actual area we just have true.

I am supposed to replace hide with true?

Seen here:

  it("with container property", function() {
    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    container.classList.remove(true);
    expect(expected).toBe(actual);
    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1"
    });
  });
});

or, am I supposed to see true in the test area?

or am I supposed to add hide with true?

Seen here:

  it("with container property", function() {
    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    container.classList.remove("hide", true);
    expect(expected).toBe(actual);
    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1"
    });
  });
});
#73

The classList line doesn’t need that true parameter, that can be removed.

With the expect line, that needs to be the last thing in the it section.

The actual part is usually comes first, followed by the expected. Jasmine docs

The expect line is more like:

expect(actual).toBe(expected);

Here, we replace actual with the classList.contains method to check if the hide classlist is on the container. That gives a true or false value. When this test is working properly we expect that to be true, so true goes in the expected part.

#74

What am I supposed to do next? https://jsfiddle.net/p97v82wt/

  it("with container property", function() {
    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    container.classList.remove("hide");
    expect(actual).toBe(expected);
    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1"
    });
  });
});
#75

You’ve done the first line of my previous post. Now do the rest of what is said in my previous post.

#76

I thought I was up to this?

  1. trigger manageCover in some way to change the hide state of “.play1”. This will be a bit complex. I’ll come back to this after we do part 3 to achieve a fail state for the test.

I thought I achieved a fail state.

It says fail in the jsfiddle.

I don’t know what I am up to in post #68

What still needs to be done before I am up to .2?

#77

In the code at https://jsfiddle.net/p97v82wt/ here is what you have done.

The above has been done.

The above has not been done.

The above has been done.

The above has not been done.

#78

From here what am I up to: https://jsfiddle.net/Lej7rfd1/2/

I replaced actual with: (classList.contains)

And I replaced expected with true.

Am I up to .2 now?

  it("with container property", function() {
    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    container.classList.remove("hide");
    expect(classList.contains).toBe(true);
    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1"
    });
  });
#79

That’s not how the contains method works with classList.

An example of it is at the classList documentaton page where it shows:

console.log(div.classList.contains("foo"));

Get rid of the console wrapper, use container instead of div, and “play1” instead of foo and that should be about right to use in the actual section.

#80

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/dyLkfsp7/

 it("with container property", function() {
    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    container.classList.remove("hide");
    expect(container.classList.contains(".play1")).toBe(true);
    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1"
    });
  });
});

When those are done we will have successfully created a failing test, from where we can then make a further update to add the “when” part of the test so that so that the manageCover code is used to make it a passing test.

Is that the right failing test?