Adding tests to video player code

Are we ready to test the broken code? https://jsfiddle.net/jp37584q/
If yes, how is that done?
Adding the broken code into the test code, everything passes.
Did I do these right? https://jsfiddle.net/htez0gk2/
describe("init", function() {
it("needs a selector", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1"
});
});
it(" init with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
});
});
it("init with playButton property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
});
it("addCoverHandler with no parameters", function() {
function addCoverHandler() {
const cover = document.querySelector();
cover.addEventListener("click");
}
});
it("addCoverHandler with coverSelector", function() {
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click");
}
});
it("addCoverHandler with handler", function() {
function addCoverHandler(handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector();
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
});
it("addCoverHandler with both coverSelector and handler", function() {
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
});
});
But I was rash at giving that tick, for the description still needs to be updated.
This is the init:
manageCover.init()
And the no parameters is the parenthesis
() with nothing in them.
[/quote]
That’s fine, tests can be a way to simplify things too, helping to expose what was not understood.
Logging is a primitive technique of debugging. Tests are a better technique, where you say what you’re going to do, then you do it, so that the test confirms you did it.
Here’s some further details then.
The init method needs to be given an object.
All objects consist of properties, which are key:value pairs.
We need just one property called container. That container is the key of the key:value pair.
The other part of that key:value pair is the value. We need that to be a selector for one of the containers.
Is any of that new information to you?
That is closer, but the “play1” is not a class selector. It will only be a class selector when you add a fullstop to the start of the string.
That one is not done right because the “needs a selector” needs to be renamed to “with no parameters” instead.
That one is wrong because the description says with no parameters but you are giving it parameters. That description needs to be about giving it a container property instead.
That one is wrong because it is attempting to test far too much. We need to test what happens when only a single element is selected. After that we expand out to testing what happens with more than one element is selected. That code should be deleted.
That code is wrong because the code fails to match the description. You are wanting to race ahead but you are falling over flat on your fase. Please stop that. That code needs to be deleted too.
That code is also wrong, delete it.
That code is also wrong, delete it.
That code is also wrong. Delete it.
That code is also wrong. Delete it.
So to answer your question, none of them are done right.
Can we now focus on only one of them, the first one with no parameters, and get that one done right?
This is wrong? https://jsfiddle.net/xk60n51z/
it("init with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container"
});
});
Because the code was passing, I thought I was doing it the right way.
I find myself in agreement there, especially when writing tests afterwards when the code already exists.
It’s quite the opposite for me though when writing tests before the code exists. In those situations each test represents a nice and simple desire for something that doesn’t yet exist. Then the code is written making the test pass, and the dopamine hits hard because you have another passing test that you can keep on passing while you refactor and improve the code.
The requirements for tests is very different than that. They need to make sense to us as a programmer. For example, the description needs to make sense in terms of what we are wanting to test. Also, the structure of each test should be along the lines of: “Given this initial situation, when doing this, that is expected”. It’s usually reduced to given/when/then.
Yes, that is wrong.
Can you please update the description text of the first test with no parameters? I has been asked of you many times but hasn’t been done yet. That way the test can finally be correct. After that has been done we can then move on to the next test.
Here is what we are up to.
We cannot mark that first one as being done yet, until you’ve fixed that description problem.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/38cb654e/1/
describe("init", function() {
it("init with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
This needs to be fixed:
it("init with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container"
});
});
});
I don’t understand how this is wrong.
To me it looks correct, maybe because it is not saying failed.
I don’t know why this is wrong.
it("init with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container"
});
});
});
That is still wrong as it isn’t what you’ve been asked to do.
None of the init tests need to say that they are init, because that is already achieved by the “init” in the describe section . Remove “init” from the start of the
it description. You have been asked many times to make the description just “with no parameters”. Please do that.
This is what you want? https://jsfiddle.net/fh21ysm9/
describe("init", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
Then this would be this?
Is this still not good?
it("with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container"
});
});
});
Yes that’s right, the first one is now correct.
With that one, the container being referred to is the name to the left of the colon.
The string to the right of the colon needs to refer to the element with a class of
play1. That is achieved using “.play1”. You will notice that there is a fullstop to the left of the word
play1, which indicates that it is a CSS selector, as opposed to using a # for an id selector, or having nothing there at all for an element selector.
When it is correctly using the play1 selector, we can then move on to the rest of what that test needs to do.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/05aex3s8/
it("with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1"
});
});
});
Good one. That is the first part of a test done. Tests usually consist of three parts that are broken down into cute phrases such as given, when, and then. Given a certain set of starting conditions, when something happens, then something is expected to occur.
We have done a part of the “given” section. We now need to figure out the “then” section, about how are we going to confirm that the test goes right, which will inform us about how after that to achieve the “when” section.
How are we going to confirm that the init did something with the “.play1” container?
Here’s what the init function does with the container:
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
We have no way to interrogate the config object, so we can’t confirm anything about it directly in that manner.
What happens to config.containers later on?
function showCover(playButton) {
hideAll(config.containers);
...
}
The showCover function hides all of the config.containers. The showCover function is run by the animation-end event handler. We can trigger that event to cause the showCover function to run, which will give us a suitable fail for the test, and then a pass.
We need to:
After we have done part 1 and 3 to achieve a fail state for the test, we will return back to part 2 to get the test to suitably pass.
This is what need to be done now:
unhide “.play1” first
For this first thing we unhide the element at the “.play1” selector. We need to do this before the manageCover.init line. We create a const called container where we use document.querySelector to get the “.play1” element. After doing that we use classList to remove any “hide” class from the element.
trigger manageCover in some way to change the hide state of “.play1”. This will be a bit complex. I’ll come back to this after we do part 3 to achieve a fail state for the test.
and then expect that “.play1” is hidden.
And after manageCover.init we use a standard testing notation to define an expectation.
expect(expected).toBe(actual); where we use classList to check if the container contains “hide”, and int the actual area we just have
true.
When those are done we will have successfully created a failing test, from where we can then make a further update to add the “when” part of the test so that so that the manageCover code is used to make it a passing test.
What is this supposed to be changed to ?
Because it appears it passes no matter what I put inside here, I have no idea if I am doing this right.
This goes:
const container = document.querySelector(.play1);
Inside here:
it("with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
const container = document.querySelector(.play1);
});
});
});
Am I writing too much?
Please read.
Then I do this?
it("with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
div.classList.remove("hide");
expect(expected).toBe(actual);
});
});
});
Apparently I am doing this all wrong.
This attempt fails: https://jsfiddle.net/tda28zkL/
it("with container property", function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.remove("hide");
expect(expected).toBe(actual);
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1"
});
});
});
But as I read you said it is supposed to fail, so I have no idea if I did this right.
I thought after I did a couple of these, I would be able to do the rest without issue, it doesn’t look that way.
I didn’t realize these are difficult to figure out.