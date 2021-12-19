Adding tests to video player code

But I was rash at giving that tick, for the description still needs to be updated.
This is the init: manageCover.init()
And the no parameters is the parenthesis () with nothing in them.
[/quote]
That’s fine, tests can be a way to simplify things too, helping to expose what was not understood.
Logging is a primitive technique of debugging. Tests are a better technique, where you say what you’re going to do, then you do it, so that the test confirms you did it.
Here’s some further details then.
The init method needs to be given an object.
All objects consist of properties, which are key:value pairs.
We need just one property called container. That container is the key of the key:value pair.
The other part of that key:value pair is the value. We need that to be a selector for one of the containers.
Is any of that new information to you?
That is closer, but the “play1” is not a class selector. It will only be a class selector when you add a fullstop to the start of the string.
That one is not done right because the “needs a selector” needs to be renamed to “with no parameters” instead.
That one is wrong because the description says with no parameters but you are giving it parameters. That description needs to be about giving it a container property instead.
That one is wrong because it is attempting to test far too much. We need to test what happens when only a single element is selected. After that we expand out to testing what happens with more than one element is selected. That code should be deleted.
That code is wrong because the code fails to match the description. You are wanting to race ahead but you are falling over flat on your fase. Please stop that. That code needs to be deleted too.
That code is also wrong, delete it.
That code is also wrong, delete it.
That code is also wrong. Delete it.
That code is also wrong. Delete it.
So to answer your question, none of them are done right.
Can we now focus on only one of them, the first one with no parameters, and get that one done right?
I hate putting this opinion out there because I will be shunned by the test puppies. I hate writing tests. For me something that I have enjoyed doing for a long was destroyed nearly by this automated testing phenomenon. Luckily I have worked a few jobs where I had to write tests. It’s a difficult topic for me though. I see value in writing tests but I absolutely feel like they m in a certain hell needing to write those tests. I also think no one really knows the reason they are writing things like unit tests anymore. Proven by people who write tests to debug. In my opinion unit tests are not to debug but to prevent andgaurd against regressions. Writing unit tests against code that doesn’t function is not useful. Units can function properly but it’s putting all those pieces together that make up a true solution to a software engineering problem.
I find myself in agreement there, especially when writing tests afterwards when the code already exists.
It’s quite the opposite for me though when writing tests before the code exists. In those situations each test represents a nice and simple desire for something that doesn’t yet exist. Then the code is written making the test pass, and the dopamine hits hard because you have another passing test that you can keep on passing while you refactor and improve the code.
The requirements for tests is very different than that. They need to make sense to us as a programmer. For example, the description needs to make sense in terms of what we are wanting to test. Also, the structure of each test should be along the lines of: “Given this initial situation, when doing this, that is expected”. It’s usually reduced to given/when/then.
Yes, that is wrong.
Can you please update the description text of the first test with no parameters? I has been asked of you many times but hasn’t been done yet. That way the test can finally be correct. After that has been done we can then move on to the next test.
Here is what we are up to.
☐ init with no parameters
☐ init with container property
☐ init with playButton property
☐ init with both container and playButton property
☐ addCoverHandler with no parameters
☐ addCoverHandler with coverSelector
☐ addCoverHandler with handler
☐ addCoverHandler with both coverSelector and handler
We cannot mark that first one as being done yet, until you’ve fixed that description problem.
That is still wrong as it isn’t what you’ve been asked to do.
None of the init tests need to say that they are init, because that is already achieved by the “init” in the describe section . Remove “init” from the start of the it description. You have been asked many times to make the description just “with no parameters”. Please do that.