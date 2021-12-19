Adding tests to video player code

The tests need to be done systematically so that nothing gets missed. When we miss things and there is behaviour that we haven’t tested (and confirmed works), that’s how mistakes occur.
The manageCover module has two methods on it, one called init and one called addCoverHandler. The init method takes one parameter, which is an object that has two usable properties on it called container and playButton. The addCoverHandler method has two parameters on it, coverSelector and handler.
We need to test all of those, which means tests for:
init with no parameters
☐ init with container property
☐ init with playButton property
☐ init with both container and playButton property
☐ addCoverHandler with no parameters
☐ addCoverHandler with coverSelector
☐ addCoverHandler with handler
☐ addCoverHandler with both coverSelector and handler
When all of those tests are in place, the manageCover tests will be ready to be put to use on the non-working code.
Yes it is a lot of work. We failed to do this work when it would have been easier while developing the code. Now we must do this work afterwards which is harder for two reasons, because the code hasn’t been written to be easy to test (which occurs naturally when tests are written first) and because there is urgency to fix the problem.
We have a check list of what needs to be done. Let’s get to work.
First of all the object you have there is invalid. Only one set of opening and closing curly braces are used. only one colon is used, and the play1 string is not a valid class selector. Class selectors all start with a fullstop, in the same way that all written sentences end with a fullstop.
The init function uses the container property to assign a list of matching elements as containers.
The container property is a string that is a CSS class selector, that is used to select containers on the page, so we need the test to use a container property that is a string selector.
Right now you are trying to make the container property an object, which is totally and bloody useless.
Your insistence on trying to do the wrong thing, is only making it take more time before things can be done right.
My replies to you are only when I stop to get a cuppa tea, which is only about 4 times per day if we’re lucky. Right now most of them seem to be wasted because I must tell you that you are doing things wrong. I recommend that you waste as few of those as possible, so that beneficial progress can be made instead.
But I was rash at giving that tick, for the description still needs to be updated.
This is the init: manageCover.init()
And the no parameters is the parenthesis () with nothing in them.
That’s fine, tests can be a way to simplify things too, helping to expose what was not understood.
Logging is a primitive technique of debugging. Tests are a better technique, where you say what you’re going to do, then you do it, so that the test confirms you did it.
Here’s some further details then.
The init method needs to be given an object.
All objects consist of properties, which are key:value pairs.
We need just one property called container. That container is the key of the key:value pair.
The other part of that key:value pair is the value. We need that to be a selector for one of the containers.
Is any of that new information to you?
That is closer, but the “play1” is not a class selector. It will only be a class selector when you add a fullstop to the start of the string.
That one is not done right because the “needs a selector” needs to be renamed to “with no parameters” instead.
That one is wrong because the description says with no parameters but you are giving it parameters. That description needs to be about giving it a container property instead.
That one is wrong because it is attempting to test far too much. We need to test what happens when only a single element is selected. After that we expand out to testing what happens with more than one element is selected. That code should be deleted.
That code is wrong because the code fails to match the description. You are wanting to race ahead but you are falling over flat on your fase. Please stop that. That code needs to be deleted too.
That code is also wrong, delete it.
That code is also wrong, delete it.
That code is also wrong. Delete it.
That code is also wrong. Delete it.
So to answer your question, none of them are done right.
Can we now focus on only one of them, the first one with no parameters, and get that one done right?
I hate putting this opinion out there because I will be shunned by the test puppies. I hate writing tests. For me something that I have enjoyed doing for a long was destroyed nearly by this automated testing phenomenon. Luckily I have worked a few jobs where I had to write tests. It’s a difficult topic for me though. I see value in writing tests but I absolutely feel like they m in a certain hell needing to write those tests. I also think no one really knows the reason they are writing things like unit tests anymore. Proven by people who write tests to debug. In my opinion unit tests are not to debug but to prevent andgaurd against regressions. Writing unit tests against code that doesn’t function is not useful. Units can function properly but it’s putting all those pieces together that make up a true solution to a software engineering problem.
I find myself in agreement there, especially when writing tests afterwards when the code already exists.
It’s quite the opposite for me though when writing tests before the code exists. In those situations each test represents a nice and simple desire for something that doesn’t yet exist. Then the code is written making the test pass, and the dopamine hits hard because you have another passing test that you can keep on passing while you refactor and improve the code.