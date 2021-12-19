Adding tests to video player code

asasass: asasass: You put a checkmark there so that made me think I did the code the right way.

Here is the checkmark:

init with no parameters

And here is the code that it is for:

it("needs a selector", function() { const fnCall = () => manageCover.init(); expect(fnCall).toThrow(); });

But I was rash at giving that tick, for the description still needs to be updated.

This is the init: manageCover.init()

And the no parameters is the parenthesis () with nothing in them.

asasass: asasass: I don’t understand because tests are not something I have been doing this whole time.

I have been making code, doing tests I don’t know anything.

That’s fine, tests can be a way to simplify things too, helping to expose what was not understood.

asasass: asasass: And when there was an issue, console log statements were used as a guide to fix the issues.

Logging is a primitive technique of debugging. Tests are a better technique, where you say what you’re going to do, then you do it, so that the test confirms you did it.

asasass: asasass: You are saying: We are wanting to supply a single value for the container property. I don’t know what that means I need to do.

Here’s some further details then.

The init method needs to be given an object.

All objects consist of properties, which are key:value pairs.

We need just one property called container. That container is the key of the key:value pair.

The other part of that key:value pair is the value. We need that to be a selector for one of the containers.

Is any of that new information to you?

asasass: asasass: Is this what you wanted me to do: https://jsfiddle.net/bd8p1h9g/ it("with no parameters", function() { manageCover.init({ container: "play1" }); });

That is closer, but the “play1” is not a class selector. It will only be a class selector when you add a fullstop to the start of the string.

asasass: asasass: Did I do these right? https://jsfiddle.net/htez0gk2/ describe("init", function() { it("needs a selector", function() { const fnCall = () => manageCover.init(); expect(fnCall).toThrow(); });

That one is not done right because the “needs a selector” needs to be renamed to “with no parameters” instead.

asasass: asasass: it("with no parameters", function() { manageCover.init({ container: ".play1" }); });

That one is wrong because the description says with no parameters but you are giving it parameters. That description needs to be about giving it a container property instead.

asasass: asasass: it(" init with container property", function() { manageCover.init({ container: ".container", }); });

That one is wrong because it is attempting to test far too much. We need to test what happens when only a single element is selected. After that we expand out to testing what happens with more than one element is selected. That code should be deleted.

asasass: asasass: it("init with playButton property", function() { manageCover.init({ container: ".container", playButton: ".cover" }); });

That code is wrong because the code fails to match the description. You are wanting to race ahead but you are falling over flat on your fase. Please stop that. That code needs to be deleted too.

asasass: asasass: it("addCoverHandler with no parameters", function() { function addCoverHandler() { const cover = document.querySelector(); cover.addEventListener("click"); } });

That code is also wrong, delete it.

asasass: asasass: it("addCoverHandler with coverSelector", function() { function addCoverHandler(coverSelector) { const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector); cover.addEventListener("click"); } });

That code is also wrong, delete it.

asasass: asasass: it("addCoverHandler with handler", function() { function addCoverHandler(handler) { const cover = document.querySelector(); cover.addEventListener("click", handler); } });

That code is also wrong. Delete it.

asasass: asasass: it("addCoverHandler with both coverSelector and handler", function() { function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) { const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector); cover.addEventListener("click", handler); } }); });

That code is also wrong. Delete it.

So to answer your question, none of them are done right.

Can we now focus on only one of them, the first one with no parameters, and get that one done right?