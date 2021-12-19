Adding tests to video player code

And as simple as that, the tests that form the documentation for your code will never be done.
I’ll let you know if I figure out a simple way to guide you through the advice you’ve been given.
And as simple as that, the tests that form the documentation for your code will never be done.
I’ll let you know if I figure out a simple way to guide you through the advice you’ve been given.
Will that advice be able to help guide a way to resolve/fix the issue?
I tried adding a console log statement to the broken and working code, but that is not telling me much, unless I am doing it wrong, or maybe more than one is needed.
Both tell me the same thing.
I ran both of these through code beautifiers so they are both neat.
I checked for jslint errors and neither of them have any.
And there are no console log errors appearing in either also.
Broken Code: https://jsfiddle.net/dbh3wymv/
Working Code: https://jsfiddle.net/4b1nj28o/
CSS
.playButtonContainer {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
min-height: 100%;
margin: auto;
justify-content: center;
align-content: center;
width: 290px;
gap: 10px;
animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease 0s forwards;
}
html
<div class="outer">
<div class="container play1 with-curtain">
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="CHahce95B1g"></div>
</div>
<button class="exit" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></button>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="playButtonContainer">
<button class="playa cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
</div>
Javascript
function showCover(playButton) {
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(playButton);
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
console.log(showCover);
}
Can we complete these tests then for manageCover ?
My intention was to complete the tests, but then I got information about what the issue is.
Well, what the tests were for was to find out the reason why something isn’t working because we didn’t know.
But I think now we know why it is not working.
When new information comes to light, reassess, then decide how to move forward.
With that new information,
My thinking was to do this, maybe I am close, not sure.
But then, would
manageCover need to be called something else, I’m not sure.
And maybe I am wrong here and this wouldn’t be needed, not necessary, or it is not how the issue would be fixed.
const managePlayButtons = (function makePlayContainer() {
const manageCoverButtons = (function makeCoverContainer() {
return {
};
}());
Then, below that this:
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
return {
};
}());
or, maybe set like this:
This: playButtonContainer, or just, playContainer
Would refer to this:
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
return {
};
}());
This:
<div class="container play1 with-curtain">
Would refer to this:
const manageContainer = (function makeManageContainer() {
return {
};
}());
Which would mean changing:
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover(){
to:
const manageContainer = (function makeManageContainer() {
This is already done in the code:
This
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
Refers to this:
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
The flow UML would look like this:
The only new one that is being added is the
playContainer code
playContainer
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
class=“container play1 with-curtain”
const manageContainer = (function makeManageContainer() {
The original
manageCover, the name would be changed to:
manageContainer
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const players = (function coverContainerUIPlayerFacade() {
And maybe all of those changes I thought of just now are not necessary.
I am not really sure what the next steps would be here.
First come up with a plan on what is going to be done.
Then, start to implement it.
I am able to come up with all these ideas on ways it might be able to work, but I don’t know what is the right way to do this.
The right way is to document the current expected behavior of manageCover, using tests, so that we can use those tests can help us to find the bad behavior in the non working code,
That is how most skilled programmers these days reduce the complexity, so that they can be fast and efficient at all their coding.
Lets do that then.
We would be testing this function:
function showCover(playButton) {
I am trying to make progress.
The bad behavior was told to me here: at post #34
Should we try to confirm that through tests?
or through console log statements?
How can we confirm the bad behavior that was told to me?
Assuming that is what the bad behavior is.
It can either be confirmed that that is what is bad in the code, or it isn’t.
The next steps here would be?
My last test I did was at post #33
How can we make progress?
What do you want me to do?
The tests need to be done systematically so that nothing gets missed. When we miss things and there is behaviour that we haven’t tested (and confirmed works), that’s how mistakes occur.
The manageCover module has two methods on it, one called init and one called addCoverHandler. The init method takes one parameter, which is an object that has two usable properties on it called container and playButton. The addCoverHandler method has two parameters on it, coverSelector and handler.
We need to test all of those, which means tests for:
When all of those tests are in place, the manageCover tests will be ready to be put to use on the non-working code.
Yes it is a lot of work. We failed to do this work when it would have been easier while developing the code. Now we must do this work afterwards which is harder for two reasons, because the code hasn’t been written to be easy to test (which occurs naturally when tests are written first) and because there is urgency to fix the problem.
We have a check list of what needs to be done. Let’s get to work.
I am up to init with container property
What does that mean?
What goes inside? https://jsfiddle.net/18c7zsk9/
it("with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: {"play1":{
}}
});
});
First of all the object you have there is invalid. Only one set of opening and closing curly braces are used. only one colon is used, and the play1 string is not a valid class selector. Class selectors all start with a fullstop, in the same way that all written sentences end with a fullstop.
This one was good before:
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: {
"play1": {}
}
});
});
This is the next one:
Where does the container property go, which property?
it("with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: {
"play1": {}
}
});
});
Like this?
it("with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: {
"play1": {container property in here?}
}
});
});
No, that was never good.
We are wanting to supply a single value for the container property. Here is what that init function does with the container property.
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
The init function uses the container property to assign a list of matching elements as containers.
The container property is a string that is a CSS class selector, that is used to select containers on the page, so we need the test to use a container property that is a string selector.
Right now you are trying to make the container property an object, which is totally and bloody useless.
Your insistence on trying to do the wrong thing, is only making it take more time before things can be done right.
My replies to you are only when I stop to get a cuppa tea, which is only about 4 times per day if we’re lucky. Right now most of them seem to be wasted because I must tell you that you are doing things wrong. I recommend that you waste as few of those as possible, so that beneficial progress can be made instead.
You put a checkmark there so that made me think I did the code the right way.
I don’t understand because tests are not something I have been doing this whole time.
I have been making code, doing tests I don’t know anything.
And when there was an issue, console log statements were used as a guide to fix the issues.
You are saying:
We are wanting to supply a single value for the container property.
I don’t know what that means I need to do.
You want me to delete this:
{}
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: { "play1": {}
}
});
});
I did that here:
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: { "play1":
}
});
});
You want me to add this in next?
()
() is a full stop, right?
I did that here. https://jsfiddle.net/no4q15fy/
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: { "play1":()
}
});
});
Updated broken code: https://jsfiddle.net/jp37584q/
Forgot to remove:
display: none;
iframe {
user-select: none;
/*display: none;*/
}
Making note.
Is this what you wanted me to do: https://jsfiddle.net/bd8p1h9g/
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: "play1"
});
});
If that is good, next is: init with container property
Wasn’t that added in the test I did before?
container: "play1"
I’m confused now.
Isn’t a container property already added to here?
How is this test supposed to be different from the test I did before?
it(" init with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: "play1"
});
});
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/1x7qjzca/
it(" init with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
});
});
Next is this? https://jsfiddle.net/7fdxmybL/
it("init with playButton property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
});
Next is this? https://jsfiddle.net/4v0njuha/
it("addCoverHandler with no parameters", function() {
function addCoverHandler() {
const cover = document.querySelector();
cover.addEventListener("click");
}
});
});
Is this good? https://jsfiddle.net/htez0gk2/
Are we ready to test the broken code? https://jsfiddle.net/jp37584q/
If yes, how is that done?
Adding the broken code into the test code, everything passes.
Did I do these right? https://jsfiddle.net/htez0gk2/
describe("init", function() {
it("needs a selector", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1"
});
});
it(" init with container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
});
});
it("init with playButton property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
});
it("addCoverHandler with no parameters", function() {
function addCoverHandler() {
const cover = document.querySelector();
cover.addEventListener("click");
}
});
it("addCoverHandler with coverSelector", function() {
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click");
}
});
it("addCoverHandler with handler", function() {
function addCoverHandler(handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector();
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
});
it("addCoverHandler with both coverSelector and handler", function() {
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
});
});