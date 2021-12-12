Adding tests to video player code

Testing the code inside jsitor with autoplay turned on, each of the correct videos play.
All this is able to say, or confirm is that the videos work.
No error messages appear in there either.
Is any progress able to be made from here?
Are there steps that can be done to get it working?
We have found ourselves at a place where tests are needed, to figure out what is behaving as expected and more importantly what is not behaving as expected.
Until you agree to use tests, it will remain broken.
We can do tests.
Working code: https://jsfiddle.net/24xf0avp/
Broken code: https://jsfiddle.net/kxhyLdr8/
Tests are about twice as hard to create after having made the code.
The normal process is that you want the code to do something different, so you write a test about what you expect to occur. Then you write the code to achieve that thing, and the test confirms that you did it properly.
It’s like when getting in a contractor to work on your house. There is a quotation for the job (that’s the test), the work is done, and afterwards the work that was done by the contractor should match up with what was on the quotation.
There are several different types of tests, ranging from:
Usually the number of tests form the shape of a triangle, with very few acceptance tests, and the most tests being unit tests.
At its most basic, we can figure out what unit tests are needed by looking at the return object at the end of a module. Those are the things that need testing.
There is a testing framework called Jasmine, that can be used with jsfiddle to do testing. http://jsfiddle.net/jasonmcaffee/yhZBv/
We can start by putting together tests for the working code.
The module methods that need testing are:
I recommend that the code at http://jsfiddle.net/jasonmcaffee/yhZBv/ is forked, on to which things are added one at a time as each of those module methods are tested.
Will this be more difficult since there are no errors in console?
Usually errors are the gateway to finding a solution to fix whatever that is not working how it should.