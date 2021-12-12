Adding tests to video player code

Tests are about twice as hard to create after having made the code.

The normal process is that you want the code to do something different, so you write a test about what you expect to occur. Then you write the code to achieve that thing, and the test confirms that you did it properly.

It’s like when getting in a contractor to work on your house. There is a quotation for the job (that’s the test), the work is done, and afterwards the work that was done by the contractor should match up with what was on the quotation.

There are several different types of tests, ranging from:

acceptance tests, does it do what the customer wants

system tests, all modules including network and database

integration tests, communication between different modules

unit tests, where individual module methods are tested

Usually the number of tests form the shape of a triangle, with very few acceptance tests, and the most tests being unit tests.

At its most basic, we can figure out what unit tests are needed by looking at the return object at the end of a module. Those are the things that need testing.

There is a testing framework called Jasmine, that can be used with jsfiddle to do testing. http://jsfiddle.net/jasonmcaffee/yhZBv/

We can start by putting together tests for the working code.

The module methods that need testing are:

manageCover.addCoverHandler

manageCover.init

manageUI.addExitHandlers

manageUI.getWrapper

manageUI.init

videoPlayer.addPlayer

managePlayer.adder

managePlayer.removePlayerHandler

players.add

players.init

I recommend that the code at http://jsfiddle.net/jasonmcaffee/yhZBv/ is forked, on to which things are added one at a time as each of those module methods are tested.