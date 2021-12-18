Adding tests to video player code

I am seeing a failing test: https://jsfiddle.net/rhacdnu6/
describe("init", function(){
it("with no parameters", function(){
manageCover();
});
});
I am seeing a failing test: https://jsfiddle.net/rhacdnu6/
describe("init", function(){
it("with no parameters", function(){
manageCover();
});
});
Yes you are seeing an error, but its not the error that we want or expect. The error message says:
TypeError: manageCover is not a function
It’s completely correct about that, because you didn’t seem to understand some of the instructions.
You have made a call to the manageCover object, but that is illegal because the manageCover object is not a function.
Your instructions were not to make a call to manageCover. Instead, they are to make a call to the init method of manageCover, with no function parameters too of course.
After doing this it says it passes, but we want it to fail.
https://jsfiddle.net/af56pvuz/
describe("init", function(){
it("with no parameters", function(){
manageCover.init({});
});
});
Then give it no function parameters. You have been asked to not give it function parameters two times already This is the third time.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/af56pvuz/1/
describe("init", function(){
it("with no parameters", function(){
manageCover.init();
});
});
Good one. With no parameters it is expected that an error occurs, because a selectors are used to get the container and play button. We can tell the test that we expect that error to occur, by replacing the line with expect(…).toThrow().
expect(() => manageCover.init()).toThrow();
For greater clarity, we can extract that function call out to a separate fnCall function.
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
Now that we have specified that no parameters is expected to throw, we have the opportunity to provide a better error message by updating the test to indicate the message that we want, so that we can update the code to provide that better error message.
However, we are more interested in just getting some basic tests out. So after the test with no parameters is passing, we can move on to a test where we give it some parameters.
You wanted me to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/10gncosb/
It’s passing here.
describe("init", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
});
Yes. The manageCover.init() is still throwing an error, but the test now knows that we expect it to have an error.
A better name for this it() section to replace “with no parameters” is “needs a selector”
Inside of the describe function we will have several it() sections, one after another, that each check for a small and simple thing that is expected to occur.
I did this: https://jsfiddle.net/n4gd7e6k/
describe("init", function() {
it("needs a selector", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
});
Inside of the describe function we will have several it() sections, one after another
Like this: https://jsfiddle.net/n4gd7e6k/1/
describe("init", function() {
it("needs a selector", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
it("needs a selector", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
it("needs a selector", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
it("needs a selector", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
});
Then we will match these tests up with the broken code?
Yes, like that. For now can you please delete the extra ones so that they don’t end up confusing everything.
The init function uses two object properties, one called
container and one called
playButton. We will be next testing what is expected to happen with the container property.
We need a new test where we give the init method a container property, that has the “.play1” selector.
About the only thing that we can check in regard to that selector is when it is shown or hidden.
The manageCover code does hide the container when the animationend event occurs, so we need to use querySelector to get “.play1” container, so that we can remove the “hide” class from it.
After that we will expect that the container has the “hide” class, which should suitably fail for us.
After that, and just before the expect, we can trigger the animationend event which will hide the container, causing the test to properly pass.
I don’t understand what I am supposed to do. https://jsfiddle.net/2huvxtjm/
This was one test, we need to make another one of these?
This one gets removed or changed to a different test?
describe("init", function() {
it("needs a selector", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
});
Yes we do. Make another
it section, and in there call the init method of manageCover.
When you’ve done that that init method a function parameter of an object, where the only property on that object is
container: "play1"
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/oj8fb4v2/
Is this what you meant by make another it section?
describe("init", function() {
it("needs a selector", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
it("needs a selector", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init(
container: "play1"
);
});
});
The title of the second test shouldn’t be the same as any of the other tests in that area. With this test we are checking that it hides the container on animation end, so we should call this this “hides the container on animation end”
There should be no const line, that fnCall thing was unique to the previous test.
The manageCover line should be more like in the post post #19 with the container property inside of the parenthesis.
Currently the container property is not valid, because you are missing the curly braces to indicate that it’s an object. Add an opening curly brace after the starting function parameter parenthesis, and a closing curly brace before the closing function parameter parenthesis to fix that.
Also, “play1” is not a suitable selector, it’s missing a fullstop at the start.
Keep it up though, we’re making some progress.
I don’t understand what you mean by full stop.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/6d5wqz72/3/
describe("init", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.init(
container; {
"play1",
{}
});
});
});
Please don’t remove the “needs a selector” test. That was good and should remain as it was.
/me looks at the code link
Ahh, I see what you’ve done. You have two separate describe sections for init. There should only be one describe section for init.
Please use only the one describe section by combining them together so that you have two
it sections inside of the one describe section.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/61gv0xy5/
describe("init", function() {
it("needs a selector", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.init(
container; {
"play1",
{}
});
});
});
Can you please just do an object inside of init without screwing up the object structure?
Here is an example of how an object is structured:
And here’s some feedback about what needs to be fixed with you attempt at an object.
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.init( // should have an opening curly brace after the opening parenthesis
container; { // semicolon should be a colon, the curly brace needs to be removed
"play1", // should be on the same line as container, is still missing the fullstop class selector
{} // this line serves no benefit or purpose here at all and must be removed
});
});
Is this good?
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/efwmjax7/4/
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: {"play1":{}}
});
});
});
I was told that, in my
showCover function I am referencing the parent object of the play button. which I changed from a div with the class of
container
play1
with-curtain to a div with the class
playButtonContainer. And I may have some other code that does not like that change.
That may be some useful information to figure out what the issue is and what is needed to fix it.
function showCover(playButton) {
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(playButton);
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}