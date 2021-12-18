Adding tests to video player code

Yes you are seeing an error, but its not the error that we want or expect. The error message says:

TypeError: manageCover is not a function

It’s completely correct about that, because you didn’t seem to understand some of the instructions.

You have made a call to the manageCover object, but that is illegal because the manageCover object is not a function.

Your instructions were not to make a call to manageCover. Instead, they are to make a call to the init method of manageCover, with no function parameters too of course.