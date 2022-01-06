Adding tests to video player code

Let’s go back to the error message, because we should not yet be dealing with addCoverHandler.

The error message is:

TypeError: Failed to execute 'addEventListener' on 'EventTarget': parameter 2 is not of type 'Object'.

Where is that addEventListener? What is EventTarget? What is parameter 2? Why isn’t is an Object?

That addEventListener is in the following manageCover code:

function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) { const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector); cover.addEventListener("click", handler); }

The syntax is addEventListener is given at https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/EventTarget/addEventListener#syntax

That syntax is:

addEventListener(type, listener); addEventListener(type, listener, options); addEventListener(type, listener, useCapture);

In the addCoverHandler function we are using the first version of the syntax which has two parameters. The first parameter is called type, and the second parameter is called listener.

In the addCoverHandler function we call addEventListener with:

cover.addEventListener("click", handler);

where the first argument of “click” received by addEventListener as the type parameter, and the second argument of handler is received by the addEventListener as the listener parameter.

Parameter 2 of addEventListener is the listener parameter, which is the handler argument that we gave to it.

listener The object that receives a notification (an object that implements the Event interface) when an event of the specified type occurs. This must be an object implementing the EventListener interface, or a JavaScript function. See The event listener callback for details on the callback itself.

The error message tells us that the handler variable isn’t an object. It is expected to be a JavaScript function, as functions are also objects.

Why isn’t that handler variable a function? The handler variable is received by the addCoverHandler as its second parameter. That second parameter is given to the addCoverHandler as the second argument when we make the addCoverHandler function call.

const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler"); manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", "coverHandler");

That second argument shouldn’t be a string. It needs to be a reference to the coverHandler variable instead.

When you fix that you will get another error message, but it’s important to note that it’s a different error message and that progress is being made.