Adding tests to video player code

The createSpy line must come before the addCoverHandler line, because that coverHandler variable needs to be passed to addCoverHandler as the second argument.
It’s still not passing after I did that: https://jsfiddle.net/pb41j79h/2/
it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {
const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
simulateClick(".playb");
expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function
Look at the previous test where you used simulateClick. Do the same thing that you did there.
You say that to me, but I don’t understand what that means I should do.
This is the previous test, I don’t understand what you mean.
I am lost.
It does not work in the code.
I don’t understand what you are having me do.
it("when all playButtons are initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body).toHaveClass("initial-fade");
});
This does not work:
I’m making a mess of this. https://jsfiddle.net/wLg785t0/
In the code at https://jsfiddle.net/pb41j79h/2/ you have defined the coverHandler variable. Now do something with it.
That means adding coverHandler as a second parameter argument to the addCoverHandler function call.
This?
const fnCall = () => manageCover.addCoverHandler("coverHandler");
The error is still there. https://jsfiddle.net/2g3wvmur/1/
TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function
describe("addCoverHandler", function() {
it("needs a coverSelector parameter", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.addCoverHandler("coverHandler");
expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of null/);
});
What the hell? No,
Just add coverHandler as a second argument to the addCoverHandler function call.
You’ve learned many times what an argument is.
Because it seems that you’ve forgotten, here is a reference of JavaScript terminology to help you out.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/r8pgdq0z/
The error is still there.
TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function
You still have only one single argument to addCoverHandler, that argument being a single large string. Do not change that selector-string from how it was before.
I don’t understand what it is you want me to do.
https://jsfiddle.net/0vw1kj54/1/
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", "coverHandler");
TypeError: Failed to execute ‘addEventListener’ on ‘EventTarget’: parameter 2 is not of type ‘Object’.
1st argument:
".playb"
2nd argument:
"coverHandler"
manageCover.addCoverHandler("1st argument", "2nd argument")
Am I supposed to do this?
manageCover.addCoverHandler({
});
Maybe this?
I don’t understand what I need to do.
manageCover.addCoverHandler({
coverSelector: ".playb",
coverHandler: "coverHandler"
});
I’m lost.
This:
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
Becomes this is wrong:
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", "coverHandler");
Then I am completely lost.
This is wrong:
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", "coverHandler");
This is wrong:
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", coverHandler);
Both of those are wrong, I don’t understand what I need to do.
Let’s go back to the error message, because we should not yet be dealing with addCoverHandler.
The error message is:
TypeError: Failed to execute 'addEventListener' on 'EventTarget': parameter 2 is not of type 'Object'.
Where is that addEventListener? What is EventTarget? What is parameter 2? Why isn’t is an Object?
That addEventListener is in the following manageCover code:
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
The syntax is addEventListener is given at https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/EventTarget/addEventListener#syntax
That syntax is:
addEventListener(type, listener);
addEventListener(type, listener, options);
addEventListener(type, listener, useCapture);
In the addCoverHandler function we are using the first version of the syntax which has two parameters. The first parameter is called type, and the second parameter is called listener.
In the addCoverHandler function we call addEventListener with:
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
where the first argument of “click” received by addEventListener as the
type parameter, and the second argument of
handler is received by the addEventListener as the
listener parameter.
Parameter 2 of addEventListener is the listener parameter, which is the
handler argument that we gave to it.
listener
The object that receives a notification (an object that implements
the Event interface) when an event of the specified type occurs.
This must be an object implementing the EventListener interface,
or a JavaScript function. See The event listener callback for details
on the callback itself.
The error message tells us that the
handler variable isn’t an object. It is expected to be a JavaScript function, as functions are also objects.
Why isn’t that
handler variable a function? The
handler variable is received by the addCoverHandler as its second parameter. That second parameter is given to the addCoverHandler as the second argument when we make the addCoverHandler function call.
That second argument shouldn’t be a string. It needs to be a reference to the coverHandler variable instead.
When you fix that you will get another error message, but it’s important to note that it’s a different error message and that progress is being made.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/86f0qnhL/
TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function
In which function is that error coming from?
Here is the error image:
Does it say in here?
If no, how do I find out?
I don’t know where the error is coming from.
All I know is I followed your instructions where I was supposed to get a different error, and this is a different error.
The error occurs after I added:
coverHandler
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", coverHandler);
The addCoverHandler function?