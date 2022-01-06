Adding tests to video player code

asasass: asasass: Is this close? https://jsfiddle.net/pa0qnbd1/ it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() { manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb"); const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler"); expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled(); }); Expected spy coverHandler to have been called.

Yes, that is the one. Of the given/when/then structure, the addCoverHandler line and the createSpy line are in the given section, and the expect line is in the then section.

We only have the when section left to do there, where we simulate a click on the “.playb” element, which will result in the test passing.

Before we can do that though we need to move the simulate functions up, above the describe init line, so that they can be accessed both by the test that currently uses them, and also by the test that we are dealing with now.