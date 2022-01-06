Adding tests to video player code

JavaScript
Yes, that is the one. Of the given/when/then structure, the addCoverHandler line and the createSpy line are in the given section, and the expect line is in the then section.

We only have the when section left to do there, where we simulate a click on the “.playb” element, which will result in the test passing.

Before we can do that though we need to move the simulate functions up, above the describe init line, so that they can be accessed both by the test that currently uses them, and also by the test that we are dealing with now.

You wanted me to do this: https://jsfiddle.net/kqerawxh/

describe(“manageCover”, function() {

 function simulateClick(el) {
    const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
      currentTarget: 'el'
    });
    el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
  }

  function simulateAnimationEnd() {
    const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
      animationName: 'initial-fade'
    });
    document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
  }

  describe("init", function() {

Next I did this: https://jsfiddle.net/kqerawxh/3/

    it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {

      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
      simulateClick(".playb");

      const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
      expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();
      simulateAnimationEnd();
    });

TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function

Attempt 2: https://jsfiddle.net/kqerawxh/5/

 it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {

      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
      simulateClick(".playb");
      
      const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
      expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();

TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function

Did I forget to do something?

Did I mess up somewhere?

We only have the when section left to do there, where we simulate a click on the “.playb” element, which will result in the test passing.

It’s not passing though?

The createSpy line must come before the addCoverHandler line, because that coverHandler variable needs to be passed to addCoverHandler as the second argument.

It’s still not passing after I did that: https://jsfiddle.net/pb41j79h/2/

    it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {

      const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");

      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
      simulateClick(".playb");

      expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();

    });

TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function

Look at the previous test where you used simulateClick. Do the same thing that you did there.

You say that to me, but I don’t understand what that means I should do.

This is the previous test, I don’t understand what you mean.

I am lost.

It does not work in the code.

I don’t understand what you are having me do.

   it("when all playButtons are initialized", function() {

        // given
        manageCover.init({
          container: ".container",
          playButton: ".cover"
        });

        document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

        // when
        const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
        simulateClick(playButton);

        // then
        expect(document.body).toHaveClass("initial-fade");
      });

This does not work:

I’m making a mess of this. https://jsfiddle.net/wLg785t0/

 it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {

      const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");

      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
       
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();

    });
In the code at https://jsfiddle.net/pb41j79h/2/ you have defined the coverHandler variable. Now do something with it.
That means adding coverHandler as a second parameter argument to the addCoverHandler function call.

This? const fnCall = () => manageCover.addCoverHandler("coverHandler");

The error is still there. https://jsfiddle.net/2g3wvmur/1/

TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function

describe("addCoverHandler", function() {
  
    it("needs a coverSelector parameter", function() {
      const fnCall = () => manageCover.addCoverHandler("coverHandler");
      expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of null/);
    });

    it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {

      const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");

      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
      simulateClick(".playb");

      expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();

    });
What the hell? No,

Just add coverHandler as a second argument to the addCoverHandler function call.

You’ve learned many times what an argument is.

Because it seems that you’ve forgotten, here is a reference of JavaScript terminology to help you out.

This? https://jsfiddle.net/r8pgdq0z/

The error is still there.

TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function

it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {

      const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");

      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb, coverHandler");
      simulateClick(".playb");

      expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();

    });
You still have only one single argument to addCoverHandler, that argument being a single large string. Do not change that selector-string from how it was before.

I don’t understand what it is you want me to do.

https://jsfiddle.net/0vw1kj54/1/

manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", "coverHandler");

TypeError: Failed to execute ‘addEventListener’ on ‘EventTarget’: parameter 2 is not of type ‘Object’.

1st argument: ".playb"

2nd argument: "coverHandler"

manageCover.addCoverHandler("1st argument", "2nd argument")

Am I supposed to do this?

    manageCover.addCoverHandler({

        });
Maybe this?

I don’t understand what I need to do.

    manageCover.addCoverHandler({
        coverSelector: ".playb",
        coverHandler: "coverHandler"
      });
I’m lost.

This:
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");

Becomes this is wrong:
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", "coverHandler");

Then I am completely lost.

This is wrong:
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", "coverHandler");

This is wrong:
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", coverHandler);

Both of those are wrong, I don’t understand what I need to do.

Let’s go back to the error message, because we should not yet be dealing with addCoverHandler.

The error message is:

TypeError: Failed to execute 'addEventListener' on 'EventTarget': parameter 2 is not of type 'Object'.

Where is that addEventListener? What is EventTarget? What is parameter 2? Why isn’t is an Object?

That addEventListener is in the following manageCover code:

  function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
    const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
    cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
  }

The syntax is addEventListener is given at https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/EventTarget/addEventListener#syntax

That syntax is:

addEventListener(type, listener);
addEventListener(type, listener, options);
addEventListener(type, listener, useCapture);

In the addCoverHandler function we are using the first version of the syntax which has two parameters. The first parameter is called type, and the second parameter is called listener.

In the addCoverHandler function we call addEventListener with:

cover.addEventListener("click", handler);

where the first argument of “click” received by addEventListener as the type parameter, and the second argument of handler is received by the addEventListener as the listener parameter.

Parameter 2 of addEventListener is the listener parameter, which is the handler argument that we gave to it.

listener
    The object that receives a notification (an object that implements
    the Event interface) when an event of the specified type occurs.
    This must be an object implementing the EventListener interface,
    or a JavaScript function. See The event listener callback for details
    on the callback itself.

The error message tells us that the handler variable isn’t an object. It is expected to be a JavaScript function, as functions are also objects.

Why isn’t that handler variable a function? The handler variable is received by the addCoverHandler as its second parameter. That second parameter is given to the addCoverHandler as the second argument when we make the addCoverHandler function call.

      const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", "coverHandler");

That second argument shouldn’t be a string. It needs to be a reference to the coverHandler variable instead.

When you fix that you will get another error message, but it’s important to note that it’s a different error message and that progress is being made.

This? https://jsfiddle.net/86f0qnhL/

      const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", coverHandler);

TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function