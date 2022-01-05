Adding tests to video player code

JavaScript
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/5k48z6me/1/

    it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {
    
      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
      expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });

ReferenceError: coverHandler is not defined

What do I do next?

Doing this gives me: var coverHandler;

Error: : Expected a spy, but got undefined.
Usage: expect().toHaveBeenCalled()

Yes there is no coverHandler variable yet, but we can come to that after the expectation is there.

Maybe I am supposed to wait for further instruction.

The expectation is there now, right?

After having done this:

expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();

We now define a coverHandler variable, where we use jasmine.createSpy(“coverHandler”)

The text in the argument is just for pretty error messages.

At the end of this I was able to remove the errors, but I do not know if that is good, or it is not good. or, maybe I am close.

My head is confused now:

I’m using this whole line the way it is:

jasmine.createSpy(“coverHandler”);

I’m supposed to place that line somewhere in here?

I’m completely lost.

it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {

      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
      expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();
      
    });

where we use jasmine.createSpy(“coverHandler”)

I do not understand what that means I need to do.

Me guessing makes things worse:

const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy();

Expected spy unknown to have been called.

Another attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/qdL3x18r/

I don’t know how to stop receiving errors.

    it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {
    
      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
      
      jasmine.createSpy(coverHandler);
      expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });

ReferenceError: coverHandler is not defined

Reading in here makes things even worse because I do not know what I am reading:

https://jasmine.github.io/api/4.0/jasmine.html#.createSpy

(static) createSpy(nameopt, originalFnopt) → {[Spy]

Is this close? https://jsfiddle.net/pa0qnbd1/

   it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {
    
      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
      
      const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
      expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });

Expected spy coverHandler to have been called.

I don’t know what that means.

Is this good or close? https://jsfiddle.net/pa0qnbd1/2/

Now there are no errors.

it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {

      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");

      var coverHandler;
      coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy();
      coverHandler();
      expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();
    });

Next I placed the html and the css from the broken code into the test code:

Where I receive this error: https://jsfiddle.net/Lp93bqny/

Not sure if I was up to doing this part next:

What is odd here is that, clicking “run” sometimes the code passes, other times it fails.

When it fails it reads this:

That error points to this test:

it("when not initialized", function() {

        // given
        manageCover.init({
          container: ".play1",
          playButton: ".playa"
        });

        document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

        // when
        const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
        simulateClick(playButton);

        // then
        expect(document.body).not.toHaveClass("initial-fade");
      });
Yes, that is the one. Of the given/when/then structure, the addCoverHandler line and the createSpy line are in the given section, and the expect line is in the then section.

We only have the when section left to do there, where we simulate a click on the “.playb” element, which will result in the test passing.

Before we can do that though we need to move the simulate functions up, above the describe init line, so that they can be accessed both by the test that currently uses them, and also by the test that we are dealing with now.

You wanted me to do this: https://jsfiddle.net/kqerawxh/

describe(“manageCover”, function() {

 function simulateClick(el) {
    const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
      currentTarget: 'el'
    });
    el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
  }

  function simulateAnimationEnd() {
    const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
      animationName: 'initial-fade'
    });
    document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
  }

  describe("init", function() {

Next I did this: https://jsfiddle.net/kqerawxh/3/

    it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {

      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
      simulateClick(".playb");

      const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
      expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();
      simulateAnimationEnd();
    });

TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function

Attempt 2: https://jsfiddle.net/kqerawxh/5/

 it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {

      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
      simulateClick(".playb");
      
      const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
      expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();

TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function

Did I forget to do something?

Did I mess up somewhere?

We only have the when section left to do there, where we simulate a click on the “.playb” element, which will result in the test passing.

It’s not passing though?

The createSpy line must come before the addCoverHandler line, because that coverHandler variable needs to be passed to addCoverHandler as the second argument.

It’s still not passing after I did that: https://jsfiddle.net/pb41j79h/2/

    it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {

      const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");

      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
      simulateClick(".playb");

      expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();

    });

TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function

Look at the previous test where you used simulateClick. Do the same thing that you did there.

You say that to me, but I don’t understand what that means I should do.

This is the previous test, I don’t understand what you mean.

I am lost.

It does not work in the code.

I don’t understand what you are having me do.

   it("when all playButtons are initialized", function() {

        // given
        manageCover.init({
          container: ".container",
          playButton: ".cover"
        });

        document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

        // when
        const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
        simulateClick(playButton);

        // then
        expect(document.body).toHaveClass("initial-fade");
      });

This does not work:

I’m making a mess of this. https://jsfiddle.net/wLg785t0/

 it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {

      const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");

      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
       
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();

    });
In the code at https://jsfiddle.net/pb41j79h/2/ you have defined the coverHandler variable. Now do something with it.
That means adding coverHandler as a second parameter argument to the addCoverHandler function call.

This? const fnCall = () => manageCover.addCoverHandler("coverHandler");

The error is still there. https://jsfiddle.net/2g3wvmur/1/

TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function

describe("addCoverHandler", function() {
  
    it("needs a coverSelector parameter", function() {
      const fnCall = () => manageCover.addCoverHandler("coverHandler");
      expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of null/);
    });

    it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {

      const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");

      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
      simulateClick(".playb");

      expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();

    });
What the hell? No,

Just add coverHandler as a second argument to the addCoverHandler function call.

#257

You’ve learned many times what an argument is.

Because it seems that you’ve forgotten, here is a reference of JavaScript terminology to help you out.

This? https://jsfiddle.net/r8pgdq0z/

The error is still there.

TypeError: el.dispatchEvent is not a function

it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {

      const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");

      manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb, coverHandler");
      simulateClick(".playb");

      expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();

    });
You still have only one single argument to addCoverHandler, that argument being a single large string. Do not change that selector-string from how it was before.

I don’t understand what it is you want me to do.

https://jsfiddle.net/0vw1kj54/1/

manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", "coverHandler");

TypeError: Failed to execute ‘addEventListener’ on ‘EventTarget’: parameter 2 is not of type ‘Object’.

1st argument: ".playb"

2nd argument: "coverHandler"

manageCover.addCoverHandler("1st argument", "2nd argument")

Am I supposed to do this?

    manageCover.addCoverHandler({

        });
Maybe this?

I don’t understand what I need to do.

    manageCover.addCoverHandler({
        coverSelector: ".playb",
        coverHandler: "coverHandler"
      });
I’m lost.

This:
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");

Becomes this is wrong:
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", "coverHandler");

Then I am completely lost.