Adding tests to video player code

At the end of this I was able to remove the errors, but I do not know if that is good, or it is not good. or, maybe I am close.

My head is confused now:

I’m using this whole line the way it is:

jasmine.createSpy(“coverHandler”);

I’m supposed to place that line somewhere in here?

I’m completely lost.

it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() { manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb"); expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled(); });

where we use jasmine.createSpy(“coverHandler”)

I do not understand what that means I need to do.

Me guessing makes things worse:

const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy();

Expected spy unknown to have been called.

Another attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/qdL3x18r/

I don’t know how to stop receiving errors.

it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() { manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb"); jasmine.createSpy(coverHandler); expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled(); });

ReferenceError: coverHandler is not defined

Reading in here makes things even worse because I do not know what I am reading:

https://jasmine.github.io/api/4.0/jasmine.html#.createSpy

(static) createSpy(nameopt, originalFnopt) → {[Spy]

Is this close? https://jsfiddle.net/pa0qnbd1/

it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() { manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb"); const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler"); expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled(); });

Expected spy coverHandler to have been called.

I don’t know what that means.

Is this good or close? https://jsfiddle.net/pa0qnbd1/2/

Now there are no errors.

it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() { manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb"); var coverHandler; coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy(); coverHandler(); expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled(); });

Next I placed the html and the css from the broken code into the test code:

Where I receive this error: https://jsfiddle.net/Lp93bqny/

Not sure if I was up to doing this part next:

What is odd here is that, clicking “run” sometimes the code passes, other times it fails.

When it fails it reads this:

That error points to this test: